AgroFresh Solutions to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global AgTech innovator providing a range of solutions, digital technologies and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce, today announced that it will be participating in three investor conferences in September.



H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference - New York, NY, September 12-13: Clint Lewis, CEO, and Graham Miao, CFO, will host a presentation starting at 3:00 pm ET on Tuesday, September 13, and participate in one-on-one investor meetings. Interested parties are encouraged to contact their H.C. Wainwright salesperson for meeting availability. The presentation and related materials will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible in the investor relations section of AgroFresh’s website at www.agrofresh.com.

Credit Suisse 35th Annual Specialties & Basics Conference - New York, NY, September 14: Clint Lewis, CEO, and Graham Miao, CFO, will host a presentation starting at 11:00 am ET on Wednesday, September 14, and participate in one-on-one investor meetings. Interested parties are encouraged to contact their Credit Suisse salesperson for meeting availability.

Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference - Scottsdale, AZ, September 19-20: Graham Miao, CFO, and Doug Bressette, Corporate Treasurer, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings. Interested parties are encouraged to contact their Deutsche Bank salesperson for meeting availability.



