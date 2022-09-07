Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 9:30 am ET.



The fireside chat will be webcast and an archived recording will be available for replay in the Investors & Media section of the Madrigal website following the event.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a once daily, oral, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH in the liver. Resmetirom is currently being evaluated in four Phase 3 clinical studies (MAESTRO-NASH, MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, MAESTRO-NAFLD-OLE and MAESTRO-NASH Outcomes) designed to demonstrate multiple benefits in patients with NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

