Applied Blockchain Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

DALLAS, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Blockchain" or the "Company") today announced its participation in the 6th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference and 2nd Annual B. Riley Securities Crypto Conference.



6th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference

The 6th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference is being held in New York, New York on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Applied Blockchain management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.

2nd Annual B. Riley Securities Crypto Conference

The 2nd Annual B. Riley Securities Crypto Conference is being held in New York, New York on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Applied Blockchain management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and Chairman and CEO Wes Cummins is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat.

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops, and operates next-generation datacenters across North America to provide low-cost digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high performance computing (HPC) industry. The company has partnered with the most recognized names in the industry to develop, deploy, and scale its business. Find more information at www.appliedblockchaininc.com. Follow us on Twitter @APLDBlockchain.

