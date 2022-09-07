Applied Blockchain Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

DALLAS, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLD) ("Applied Blockchain" or the "Company") today announced its participation in the 6th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference and 2nd Annual B. Riley Securities Crypto Conference.
6th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference
The 6th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference is being held in New York, New York on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Applied Blockchain management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.
2nd Annual B. Riley Securities Crypto Conference
The 2nd Annual B. Riley Securities Crypto Conference is being held in New York, New York on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Applied Blockchain management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and Chairman and CEO Wes Cummins is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat.
About Applied Blockchain
Applied Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops, and operates next-generation datacenters across North America to provide low-cost digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high performance computing (HPC) industry. The company has partnered with the most recognized names in the industry to develop, deploy, and scale its business. Find more information at www.appliedblockchaininc.com. Follow us on Twitter @APLDBlockchain.
Investor Relations Contacts
Matt Glover or Jeff Grampp, CFA
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
APLD@gatewayir.com
Media Contact
Brenlyn Motlagh
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 899-3135
APLD@gatewayir.com