Recce Pharmaceuticals Appoints Alistair McKeough to its Board of Directors

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, FSE:R9Q) (the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alistair McKeough to its Board of Directors. Additionally, Maggie Niewidok has joined as Company Secretary. Both appointments are effective as of Sept. 1, 2022.



“Strengthening the board’s corporate governance has been an area of key focus as the Company’s infectious disease programs move ahead and become institutionally relevant, locally and overseas,” said John Prendergast, Ph.D., Charmain of Recce Pharmaceuticals. “The board and I are delighted to welcome Alistair as a non-executive director. He knows the Company well, is excited about the future for Recce, and brings deep insights into Australia’s financial, corporate and regulatory environments. I’m also delighted to welcome Maggie as Company Secretary. She has worked with the company for much of this year and is extremely capable. On behalf of the board and shareholders, I welcome Alistair and Maggie and look forward to their contributions.”

Mr. McKeough is a successful lawyer and operating executive with significant experience as a Board Director across various sectors from biotech and finance to charities. He has extensive leadership experience driving the growth of high-performing companies, having been responsible for a range of organizational performance outcomes, including safety and risk management, corporate governance, legal compliance, cost reduction, M&A, capital raising, culture and value creation. He previously served as Managing Director of Whittens & McKeough prior to the acquisition by Automic Group, where he was Head of Professional Services. Prior to joining Recce’s Board of Directors, he served as the Company Secretary and primary legal advisor. He will also assume the role of Chair of the Company’s Audit & Risk Management Committee. Mr. McKeough is currently the Chair of the Waratah Education Foundation.

Ms. Niewidok is an experienced company secretary, having worked across a broad industry base of public companies. As Company Secretary, she will be responsible for communications between the Company and ASX.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd



Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is developing a New Class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline includes three patented, broad-spectrum, synthetic polymer anti-infectives: RECCE® 327 as an intravenous and topical therapy that is being developed for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms; RECCE® 435 as an orally administered therapy for bacterial infections; and RECCE® 529 for viral infections. Through their multi-layered mechanisms of action, Recce’s anti-infectives have the potential to overcome the hypercellular mutation of bacteria and viruses – the challenge of all existing antibiotics to date.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE® 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the world’s only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development. RECCE® 327 is not yet market approved for use in humans with further clinical testing required to fully evaluate safety and efficacy.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, which is supporting present clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of its technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

