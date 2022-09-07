CEX.IO Named Most Trusted Crypto Exchange and Most Secured Trading Platform in the UK by the International Business Magazine Awards

LONDON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, has been named the Most Trusted Crypto Exchange Platform and Most Secured Trading Platform in the U.K. in the International Business Magazine Annual Awards.

“We are truly honored to be recognized by International Business Magazine as leaders in the digital asset industry, and in particular in the U.K. where our organization is headquartered,” said Jonathan Wykes, Managing Director, U.K and Europe for CEX.IO. “Throughout a tumultuous year, CEX.IO has remained steadfast in its commitment to transparency, operational excellence and institutional-grade security on our award-winning platform. As a tenured crypto exchange, grounded in our belief that education is key to unlocking industry adoption, we are confident in our ability to guide new and old investors alike along their personal crypto journeys.”

Wykes concluded, “We thank International Business Magazine for the recognition and welcome the opportunity to work with new U.K.-based crypto investors in the coming months and years.”

Since its inception, CEX.IO has led the charge to promote an open financial ecosystem, committing to rigorous regulatory compliance and industry standards. Recently the organization rejoined industry association CryptoUK, of which it was an original founding member. CryptoUK members work to improve best practices, align policy positions while educating and advocating with U.K. policy initiatives to grow the locations digital asset industry.

CEX.IO has been the recipient of numerous industry accolades this year. The organization was ranked the 9th Best Cryptocurrency Exchange by CryptoCompare, listed by Forbes as a Top 20 Best Global Crypto Exchange, named ”Best Overall DeFi Platform” in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards, and recognized as the Best Exchange in the 2022 Hedgeweek European Digital Assets Awards.

ABOUT CEX.IO

CEX.IO was founded in 2013 to improve people’s finances using cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. As one of the most tenured market participants, CEX.IO offers a full ecosystem of simple and secure solutions to buy, store, trade, sell, send, and earn digital assets. With over five million registered users globally, CEX.IO helps retail, enterprise, and institutional customers succeed in decentralized finance every day. Learn more at cex.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

