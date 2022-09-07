Prodege Recognized for Excellent Employee Culture and Innovation

Company named one of the “Best Places to Work 2022” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

GreenBook names firm to their annual lists of “Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers”, “Top Data & Analytics Providers” and “Top Field Service Agencies.”

Insights Association names firm a top Insights Provider.



EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prodege, a cutting-edge consumer and insights platform, was recently recognized for its employee-first culture and innovation and customer service. For the eighth year, Prodege was named to the Los Angeles Business Journal’s list of “ Best Places to Work 2022 ”, ranking at number 19, its highest ranking to date in the “large company” category.

“We place a great importance on cultivating an employee-first culture, embracing open lines of communication, and embodying the ‘Prodege Way’, a term we’ve coined for going the extra mile every day. It’s an incredibly special honor to make this list again in 2022 alongside other esteemed companies,” said Prodege Chairman and CEO Chuck Davis.

Prodege was also showcased in GreenBook’s “ 2022 Business & Innovation GRIT Report ” for the fourth consecutive year. The report is based on insights from a detailed survey that insights professionals fill out annually. Particularly notable, Prodege was named in two categories for the first time: the premier “ Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers ” list (#46), along with the “ Top Data & Analytics Providers ” list (#25). Prodege was also named in the “ Top Field Service Agencies ” category for the fourth time (#16).

Prodege was also ranked as the #7 Insights Provider in the Insights Association’s annual “ Insights & Analytics Market & Top 50 Report .”

“Innovation and providing excellent customer service remain key priorities at Prodege,” said Davis. “We are in great company alongside other trailblazers in the insights space and are proud of all of the innovators recognized.”

Learn more here about Prodege’s customizable suite of products and solutions that provide a measurable impact to thousands of leading brands and agencies.

About Prodege, LLC

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is a cutting-edge marketing and consumer insights platform that leverages its global audience of reward program members to power its business solutions. Bolstered in 2021 by a major investment by Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, our innovative offerings will continue to enable leading brands and agencies to gather insights and market to their target audiences. Through deep consumer profiling, our clients can more effectively acquire new customers, boost engagement, increase revenue, and drive brand loyalty and product adoption. Visit www.prodege.com to learn more about our solutions.