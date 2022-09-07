Good Gaming Inc. Forms Alliance With Meraki Studios BV For Their Minecraft OP Prison Game With A Completely Fresh Look And Immersive Experience, Good Gaming Will Create An Exciting Integration Between The MicroBuddiesTM Game and Minecraft

Kennett Square, PA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the "Company"), an interactive entertainment brand leading the gaming industry across multiple segments in the space since 2008, is excited to announce its alliance with Meraki Studios B.V. to relaunch the Company's popular legacy Minecraft Prison game. The relaunched Minecraft Prison game will feature new content and a fresh look and feel developed by Meraki Studios which promises to deliver a uniquely immersive experience in Minecraft by allowing for MicroBuddiesTM game players to integrate their GOOTM into the Minecraft game.

The Company plans to re-enter the Minecraft space with its flagship game by reintroducing one of its highest-producing game modes, OP Prison, through a newly formed alliance with Meraki Studios. Meraki Studios, based in the Netherlands, was founded in 2017 with a mission to express its creativity by delivering breathtaking, interactive entertainment through the utilization of the Minecraft engine. Meraki Studios prides itself on being the home of love, soul, and creativity within the Minecraft community. Meraki Studios designs and develops playable interactive games within the Minecraft ecosystem, making sure the final product is exciting and satisfying for its creators, clients, and players.

The Company's new OP Prison game promises a new reinvigorated look, all new mines, and new gameplay elements such as an all-new GOOTM system, which will allow MicroBuddiesTM players to have cross-functionality between Minecraft and the MicroBuddiesTM ecosystem. The Company looks to launch with a slew of highly creative changes and development centered around further enhancing the quality and entertainment value of the game while bringing the massively fun experience of their previous Prison game modes through fun new twists for new and returning players.

Douglas "Fluxty" Wathen, Good Gaming Crypto and Gaming Director, stated, "We are excited to be working with Meraki Studios to provide exciting new maps, mines, and features for our OP Prison game mode that guarantees a fresh new look and a much more immersive experience throughout gameplay. With this launch, we expect to re-energize and expand our Minecraft player base as a part of our larger strategy to grow the interest in our MicroBuddiesTM IP ultimately, and by extension, the MicroBuddiesTM base game." He also stated, "MicroBuddiesTM players will enjoy direct collaborations within our game, including the ability to spend GOOTM to receive RC, the in-game currency of our Minecraft server, providing a key utility and cross-over within our Web3 vertical, which remains our number 1 priority."

Dion Wichgers, Director of Meraki Studios, stated, "We've been working with Good Gaming on their Minecraft Prison server to provide a satisfying experience for their players. We're eager to continue building our relationship and bring new and even more exciting content to their game."



About Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place, and purpose within our interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods.

To learn more about Good Gaming at: https://good-gaming.com/

To learn more about MicroBuddiesTM at: https://microbuddies.io/

About Meraki Studios B.V.

Meraki Studios B.V., a leading developer of some of the most well-known Minecraft experiences in the world, prides itself on being the home of love, creativity, and soul within the Minecraft community. We design and develop playable games for the Minecraft ecosystem, making sure the end product exceeds the expectations of its creators, the client, and the players alike.

To learn more about Meraki Studios B.V. at: https://www.merakistudios.eu/

Safe Harbor: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth as "Risk Factors" in such filings.

Investor Contact:

Joseph M. Vazquez III

Phone: (888) 245-3005

Email: infinityglobalconsulting@gmail.com