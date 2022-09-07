Addinex Technologies Awarded $260K Grant by the CDC to Improve Addiction Medication Dispensing

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addinex Technologies, Inc., a healthcare technology company focused on the innovation of medication dispensing, has been awarded a $260K Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to improve on existing addiction medication dispensing for people with opioid use disorder (OUD).

The grant will help fund the adaptation of Addinex's award-winning patented pill dispensing system that recently completed a successful study using opioids on post-surgical cancer patients at Columbia University Medical Center. Results of that study were recently published in the peer-reviewed journal, Cancer. The adapted dispenser will work with buprenorphine, including Suboxone®, a common form of addiction treatment medication that comes in a sublingual film, and Addinex's patient app will focus on the unique needs of people suffering from OUD.

"9.5 million people aged 12 or older misuse opioids, representing 3.3% of that population, 2.7 million people suffer from OUD, and annual overdose deaths from opioids recently rose to over 80,000. Many patients diagnosed with OUD will be treated by a combination of buprenorphine, a schedule III narcotic, along with counseling and behavioral therapies, also known as Medication Assisted Treatment," stated Jay Schiff, Co-Founder and CEO of Addinex Technologies, Inc. "Our patented, low-cost medication dispensing system provides a cost-effective way to improve adherence and reduce diversion while educating patients about proper usage and making excess medication disposal easy. We're excited to work with a world-class team of addiction treatment providers and researchers."

"I am extremely excited about this research project and the extraordinary collaboration between the IHATI, Aware, Yale School of Medicine, and Addinex. I look forward to future research efforts," stated Jennel Fontanelle, Executive Director of the IHATI.

According to Shelley Halligan, SVP Medical Affairs, Aware Recovery Care, "This is the type of cutting-edge advancement needed in this space. Individuals with OUD recover better in the home, which allows for more autonomy and family involvement in the recovery journey. We are thrilled to partner with Addinex, Yale University, and the IHATI on this project."

About Addinex Technologies, Inc.

Addinex Technologies is a cutting-edge developer of low-cost medication dispensing systems targeting misused prescription drugs. Addinex's patented low-cost mechanical dispenser regulates usage based on each patient's unique prescription, assists doctors with prescribing based on usage data by similar patients, provides education and real-time progress feedback to patients and their doctors, and incorporates a DEA-approved mailer for easy excess pill disposal. Addinex's system was named a 2002 "World Changing Idea" by Fast Company magazine. For more information, visit Addinex at www.addinextech.com.

About Aware Recovery Care

Aware Recovery Care is a mission-driven company challenging traditional approaches to the treatment of Substance Use Disorder (SUD). A pioneer in In-Home Addiction Treatment (IHAT™), Aware delivers evidence-based, personalized service. Led by a multidisciplinary team of professionals and paraprofessionals, the unique 52-week program is designed for impact, reaching clients and their families in their own homes and communities. Aware's high-touch model improves the lives of people affected by addiction and creates irrefutable value for managed care plans and employers. Aware's outcomes clearly demonstrate that sustained recovery is achieved through deeper trust and genuine partnership. Aware operates in nine states (CT, MA, RI, NH, ME, VA, OH, IN, FL) and is poised for national expansion.

About In-Home Addiction Treatment Institute

The In-Home Addiction Treatment Institute is a registered nonprofit organization with a strong dedication to researching progressive alternatives to traditional substance abuse treatment systems. Our mission is to increase accessibility, education, and research on in-home services for substance use disorder treatment. Our goal is to provide standardized training opportunities, IHAT certifications, and innovative treatment solutions to increase the quality of services delivered in the substance use disorder population.

