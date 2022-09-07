TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing a cost-efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to advance its pipeline of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and to partner with other life science companies, announced today that Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences and provide a company overview:



Wells Fargo 2022 Healthcare Conference – September 9 th at 9:10am EDT

at 9:10am EDT H.C. Wainwright 24 th Annual Global Investment Conference – September 14 th at 3:00pm EDT

Annual Global Investment Conference – September 14 at 3:00pm EDT RW Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference – September 14th at 11:25am EDT



To access a live webcast or replay of the Wells Fargo and H.C. Wainwright conference presentations, please visit the “Events and Presentations” page within the “Investors” section of the TRACON Pharmaceuticals website at www.traconpharma.com.

About TRACON

TRACON is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing a cost-efficient, CRO-independent, product development platform to advance its pipeline of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and to partner with other life science companies. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a PD-L1 single-domain antibody given by rapid subcutaneous injection that is being studied in the pivotal ENVASARC trial for sarcoma; YH001, a potential best-in-class CTLA-4 antibody in Phase 1 development; TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of lung cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody in Phase 1 development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships through a profit-share or revenue-share partnership, or through franchising TRACON’s product development platform. TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the United States or who wish to become CRO-independent. To learn more about TRACON and its product pipeline, visit TRACON’s website at www.traconpharma.com .