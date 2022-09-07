SmileDirectClub Joins The Dental Trade Alliance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today its membership with the Dental Trade Alliance, joining dozens of the most elite suppliers and service providers in the oral health industry, with the common goal of improving the state of oral care. SmileDirectClub will be the organization’s only member that offers clear aligners exclusively.



“We are pleased to become a member of the Dental Trade Alliance and contribute to its commitment to make a lasting impact on dentistry,” said David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of SmileDirectClub. “We continue to make tremendous progress within the dental industry to increase understanding and acceptance of our award-winning telehealth platform and secure a rightful seat at the table to advance the field of oral health. These partnerships are a pivotal part of our strategy to expand our reach through the growth of the Partner Network and the launch of SDC+, our premium service offering within dental practices that will be available to consumers in the near future.”

In addition to its Dental Trade Alliance membership, SmileDirectClub is also a member, partner or affiliate of the American Academy of Clear Aligners, American Association of Dental Boards, American Telemedicine Association, American Teledentistry Association, Association of Dental Support Organizations, Dentist Entrepreneur Organization, National Dental Association, and Women in DSO.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, enabling care to more than 1.8 million customers around the world while saving them more than $5 billion collectively over the cost of traditional braces.*

*Source: Calculated using the SinglePay price for SmileDirectClub aligners as of 4/20/2022 vs. average fees (including diagnostics and in-person exams) for treatment of mild-to-moderate malocclusion with braces as reported in a survey of orthodontists.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

About The Dental Trade Alliance

The Dental Trade Alliance (DTA) is a member supported trade association of suppliers and service providers of the oral health profession and industry with the common goal of improving the state of oral care. The organization provides resources, knowledge-sharing opportunities and advocacy supporting businesses throughout North America, with ties to the rest of the globe. With a dedication to oral health that reaches back to the 1800’s, the modern day DTA is committed to the success of its members and the industry at large. www.dentaltradealliance.org