BetterLife and Collaborators to Submit Key Joint Research Publication

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce that BetterLife is working with its collaborators on a key research publication on BETR-001, its proprietary 2-bromo-LSD, and plans to submit it for review to a prestigious peer-reviewed journal by end of September 2022.



This publication will present data from a comprehensive preclinical in-vitro and in-vivo characterization of BETR-001 conducted in collaboration with three leading investigators in this field: Dr. Adam L. Halberstadt (University of California San Diego, USA), Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles (Carleton University, Canada), and Dr. John D. McCorvy (Medical College of Wisconsin, USA). The publication will include a pharmacological profiling of BETR-001 against over 30 key neuroreceptors in parallel with its parent compound LSD, as well as in-vivo studies in mouse models, showing the non-hallucinogenic profile of BETR-001 as well its effective structural neuroplasticity and anti-depressant profile. Furthermore, the research will provide insight into the mechanism for the non-hallucinogenic activity of BETR-001, as well as other key pharmacological differences between BETR-001 and LSD which could potentially translate into significant therapeutic benefits of BETR-001. Subject to the journal’s regulations, a pre-publication preprint will be posted as soon as possible for the public.

Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife said, “This is the first comprehensive preclinical characterization of 2-bromo-LSD, the non-hallucinogenic congener of LSD.” He added, “The studies were conducted using BetterLife’s proprietary 2-bromo-LSD (patent pending). The mechanistic data showing the differences between LSD and BETR-001 highlight the significant potential therapeutic benefits of BETR-001. We are excited to be able to study these in our BETR-001 human clinical trials projected to start in 2023.”

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife’s synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent for composition and method of use covers treatment of depression, cluster headaches, post-traumatic stress disorder and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-002, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife’s pending method of use and formulations patent covers treatment of anxiety related disorders including benzodiazepine dependency.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19 and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

