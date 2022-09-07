Sensus Healthcare Adds Dr. Mohammad K. Khan to Medical Advisory Board

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces the addition of Mohammad K. Khan, M.D., Ph.D. to its Medical Advisory Board. This appointment increases the size of the Sensus Medical Advisory Board to 10 professionals.

Dr. Khan is a world-renowned physician scientist who currently serves as Professor of Medicine in the Department of Radiation Oncology at the Emory University School of Medicine. As a board-certified radiation oncologist specializing in the treatment of leukemia, lymphoma, melanoma, skin cancer (basal, squamous and Merkel cell), multiple myeloma and pediatric cancers, he treats patients at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Khan said, "I am honored to be named to the Medical Advisory Board for Sensus Healthcare and am glad that we have a portable device to treat skin cancer. This makes it far easier to treat patients closer to home. I look forward to helping further advance SRT for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer."

Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare, said, “We are delighted that a professional with Dr. Khan’s stature has agreed to serve on our Medical Advisory Board. Although we are well-aware of his impressive work in treating skin cancers, along with research into low-dose radiation in COVID-19 patients, we are optimistic that Dr. Khan will provide important guidance regarding our Superficial Radiation Therapy and other dermatology applications as we continue to develop the marketplace for our products.”

In addition to numerous administrative appointments, Dr. Khan is Research Associate Professor of Engineering in the Department of Nuclear Engineering at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Associate Professor in the Department of Nuclear Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Staff Radiation Oncologist at Children’s Hospital of Atlanta and Chief of Lymphoma, Myeloma, Hematology & Skin Service at Emory University.

Dr. Khan has authored hundreds of scientific abstracts and peer-reviewed articles, and has delivered poster presentations at important conferences such as the annual meetings of the American College of Radiation Oncology (ACRO) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASTRO), along with moderating programs at these and other professional radiation oncology meetings. He is the principal investigator in a Phase 3 study titled “Best Supportive Care With or Without Low Dose Whole Lung Radiation Therapy for the Treatment of COVID-19 (RESCUE1-19).”

He holds a B.S. in nuclear engineering and a B.S. in biology from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, an M.S. in nuclear engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, an M.D. from the University of Tennessee, Memphis and a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including aesthetic lasers and its needleless TransDermal Infusion System™, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world. For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

