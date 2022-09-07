Rising Cases of Chronic Diseases across Regions Driving Increased Need for Biopsy Forceps: Fact.MR Analysis

United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide sales of biopsy forceps are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4% and reach a market valuation of US$ 317.3 million by 2027, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Biopsy forceps are a sort of medical surgical tool with or without a needle. Surgeons and other medical professionals use biopsy forceps to hold items and collect samples, specifically tissues, for disease testing and diagnosis. Biopsy forceps are available in various shapes depending on their use. Forceps made from durable stainless steel are not only re-sterilizable but also antibacterial and anti-corrosive.

One of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the demand for biopsy forceps is the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and intestinal infections across the world. Advancements in non-invasive technologies to detect tumour-specific aberrations are expected to increase the demand for biopsy forceps, leading to steady market growth over the coming years. Government initiatives for better regulatory measures and investments in R&D and healthcare are also anticipated to augment market expansion.

Which Regions Account for High Sales of Biopsy Forceps?

“North America & Europe Lead Market Share Due to Availability of Technologically-Advanced Biopsy Forceps & High Number of Surgical Procedures”

Due to the increasing demand and consumption of biopsy forceps, as a result of several surgical procedures carried out annually in the United States and Canada, North America is predicted to dominate the worldwide biopsy forceps market.

Due to the region's high acceptance rate for technologically advanced products, rising product affordability, and high spending on healthcare services, Europe is anticipated to occupy the second-largest share of the worldwide biopsy forceps market.

During the projected period, the market for biopsy forceps in the Asia Pacific is predicted to expand more rapidly than in other regions. This is due to an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, in the region, which would likely result in a large patient population undergoing surgical operations and an increase in the use of biopsy forceps.

Key Segments Covered in the Biopsy Forceps Industry Survey

By Product :



Cupped Jaws

Oval Ring Jaws Radial Jaws





By Usability :



Reusable Biopsy Forceps

Disposable Biopsy Forceps



By Application :



Laparoscopy

Hysterectomy Hysteroscopy Endoscopy Bronchoscopy Gastroscopy Colonoscopy Others



By End User :



Hospitals

Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centres Others



By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Winning Strategy

Major companies in the biopsy forceps market are focusing on incorporating sophisticated technologies for the advancement of biopsy forceps to increase their market revenue share.

The market presence of some companies is being strengthened by strategies implemented for footprint growth, new product introductions, and product approvals.

Cantel Medical, a global producer of infection control services and products for endoscopy, dental, dialysis, and life sciences clients, was acquired by STERIS PLC in June 2021.



Key players in the Biopsy Forceps Market

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medi-Globe GmbH

Scanlan International

Medline Industries, Inc.

Omnimed Ltd.

Cook Medical

Cardinal Health

Key Takeaways from Biopsy Forceps Market Study

Sales of cupped jaws are predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027.

The market for biopsy forceps in China is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Demand for disposable biopsy forceps for use in endoscopic procedures has increased since gastrointestinal diseases and bronchitis are becoming more common.

The Asia Pacific biopsy forceps market is expected to expand rapidly due to advancements in healthcare infrastructure and rising cases of cancer.

