Simply Better Brands Corp.’s No B.S. Skincare Brand, Growing 54% Versus Year Ago, Continues to Expand Its Omni-Channel Footprint by Entering the Travel Retail Channel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce that their No B.S. Skincare (“No B.S.”) brand will launch in ten high-traffic Newslink airport stores in the Southern region of the U.S. starting September 2022, as part of a comprehensive omni-channel growth strategy. The announcement comes just one month after the award-winning clean skincare brand launched in 3,200 CVS stores nationwide, demonstrating the brand’s capability for swift, exponential growth. Early read on the CVS expansion has sales exceeding category expectations, driving No B.S. Skincare’s year-to date August revenue up 54% versus last year. No B.S. preliminary gross margin year-to-date August was 69% compared to 70% for the same period in 2021.

No B.S. Skincare is thrilled to offer the Company’s cruelty-free, vegan and gluten-free skincare product line in 6 “on the fly” stores at Miami International Airport (“MIA”), 3 at Tampa International Airport (“TPA”), and 1 at Nashville International Airport (“BNA”). Newslink’s strategic placement in high-traffic international airports is expected to exponentially increase No B.S.’s brand awareness and market share among not only high-spend domestic audiences, but also international travelers. MIA is one of the busiest airports in the world, welcoming 24.2 million domestic passengers and 13 million international passengers in 2021, according to the airport’s traffic report (Source: MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - TRAFFIC REPORT, Dec 31, 2021). Meanwhile, TPA and BNA served 15.4 million and 10.3 million passengers respectively in FY2021 (Sources: Tampa International Airport and Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Total Passenger Report).

“With over 55 years in the airport concessions industry and over 500 employees, Newslink has the expertise, credibility, and manpower needed to successfully introduce our brand and increase our product availability to a different type of consumer and generate brand awareness among international, jet-setting audiences. Moreover, their [Newslink] commitment to providing only the best quality products and an exemplary customer experience not only parallels our brand’s values but also provides us with the strategic advantage of being extremely hands-on with potential new customers for awareness and trial. All these unique qualities make them an ideal partner for No B.S. to continue to expand our national and international footprint,” said Diana Briceno, CEO of No B.S.

The No B.S. philosophy promotes a clean, vegan and gluten-free product line that contains no harmful or questionable ingredients like parabens, sulfates, artificial colorants, fragrances, or phthalates. It includes the effective ingredients found in nature, paired with science-made innovations worth geeking out over. No B.S. products are responsibly made in the United States with no animal testing, ever. The No B.S.’s women-led team is very excited to broaden its consumer base and product availability by giving skincare consumers even more of what they want: clean formulas, visible results, and a B.S.-free beauty culture we can all get behind.

“Simply Better Brands is forecasting over 300% growth versus year ago and positive adjusted EBITDA in 2022 driven by not only No B.S., but also our TRUBAR, and PureKana Wellness brands. Our model to acquire and build emerging brands in the clean ingredient space is working. We have all three of the core brands in growth mode of both distribution and channel, while already achieving positive adjusted EBITDA, gross margin expansion, and debt reduction in the second quarter," says SBBC CEO Kathy Casey.

About No B.S. Skincare

No B.S. is on a mission to strip away the B.S. and change beauty for good with safe and healthy skincare that actually does what it says and says what it does. A line of vegan and gluten free products with no harmful petrochemicals, parabens, sulfates, artificial colorants, fragrances, or phthalates - and no animal testing, ever.

The No B.S. brand is committed to ousting beauty industry B.S. with clean ingredients that work smarter to give us healthy, glowing skin. They do not promise a miracle in a bottle: they promise clean formulas, visible results, and a B.S.-free beauty culture we can all get behind. They proudly partner with organizations striving to affect real, positive change such as She Recovers, Feeding America, Project Glimmer, and Lotus House.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations .

