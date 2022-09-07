Asia Broadband Launches Proprietary Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway Solution PayAABB.com

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has now launched its proprietary cryptocurrency payment processing solution PayAABB.com. In collaboration with the Company’s digital assets developer, the initial release of PayAABB will be monitored, modified and expanded over the coming weeks to ensure stability, functionality and integration of the various component modules on live basis. AABB management and the development team are proud and excited to have achieved the live activation milestone today with the launch of PayAABB, offering online businesses payment acceptance diversity while expanding the Company’s digital asset division.

PayAABB – A Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway

A safe and easy way to accept over 400 cryptocurrencies in your online store or offline business.

Our PayAABB Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway was built with the core values ​​of efficiency, anonymity and security. Our easy installation process takes less than one minute! This plugin allows you to easily accept not only Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum, but other valuable crypto coins by simply adding them to your merchant profile settings.

Try our user-friendly interface and fast payment features and increase customer retention by allow cryptocurrency payments within your business.

Benefits of PAYAABB :

Accept 400+ cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, USDC and USDT. ERC20 and BEP20 tokens are supported.

Platform is 99.95% secure, protected with a SSL certificate, Google 2FA, Google Authenticator and encrypted with other security features developed by AABB

Add PayAABB as a plugin in your existing online shop, use as an app when on the go

Customers can pay for products and services with crypto at retail locations

Instant confirmation after making a payment

Zero chargebacks

Accept payments for B2B and B2C transactions

Diverse methods of accepting payment for goods and services, consolidated under one merchant account

Keep the customer on your website, no redirection to third-party websites or iframes during checkout.

Keep your data safe, no need to give your customer’s data to a third party

No KYC or product restrictions

Peer-to-peer transactions

No additional setup costs

Lowest settlement fee of 1.5%

Supports cross-border transactions and instant payments

No restrictions on the plugin or your account

Access the dashboard to get detailed information about transactions

Ability to automatically exchange received cryptocurrencies for a stable coin like USDT or USDC

Merchants can install the same plugin on any number of websites

Receive donations in any of the cryptocurrencies

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment with its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet, a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange and a proprietary cryptocurrency payment gateway solution PayAABB.com. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.