Cue Biopharma to Present at Two September 2022 Scientific Conferences

BOSTON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today members of their management and scientific teams will participate in two scientific conferences this September, The Promise of Interleukin-2 Therapy taking place September 14-17 in Paris, France and the Next Generation Protein Therapeutics Summit, held in Boston, Massachusetts and virtually on September 28-30.



Presentation Details



The Promise of IL-2 Therapy

Location: Centre international de Conférence Sorbonne Université, Paris, France

Presentation title: Leveraging the Immuno-STAT platform to enhance anti-tumor immunity by selectively delivering IL-2 to tumor-specific T cells

Presenter: Matteo Levisetti, M.D., senior vice president, Clinical Development, Cue Biopharma

Session: Session IX – IL-2 in Cancer Therapy

Date and time: September 17, 2022, 9:00 am CET

Dr. Levisetti will present an overview of Cue Biopharma’s Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform including the interleukin 2 (IL-2)-based CUE-100 series of biologics designed to enable selective targeting of IL-2 to tumor-specific T cells. The presentation will highlight data from clinical trials evaluating CUE-101, the company’s lead clinical candidate from the CUE-100 series, in patients with human papilloma virus positive recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HPV+ R/M HNSCC) as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab. Dr. Levisetti will also discuss the company’s second clinical candidate, CUE-102, currently in evaluation in a Phase 1 trial for patients with Wilms’ Tumor 1 (WT1)-positive cancers as well as other platform developments that support versatility for the potential treatment of several diverse cancers.

Presentation title: CUE-401: a novel IL-2/TGF-beta fusion protein for induction and expansion of regulatory T cells

Presenter: Steven Quayle, Ph.D., vice president Translational Pharmacology, Translational Medicine, Cue Biopharma

Session: Session X – Novel IL-2s and Combination Therapies

Date and time: September 17, 2022, 11:30 am CET

Dr. Quayle will provide an overview on the Company’s lead CUE-400 series drug product candidate CUE-401, a novel bispecific molecule designed for differentiation and expansion of induced regulatory T cells (iTregs). Dr. Quayle will discuss preclinical data supporting CUE-401’s mechanism of action and potential opportunity for the treatment of patients with autoimmune and graft-versus-host disease. Cue Biopharma plans to advance the CUE-400 series programs through strategic partnerships.

Presentation Details

Next Generation Protein Therapeutics Summit

Location: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center & virtual. The event will be simultaneously live streamed: https://informaconnect.com/next-gen-protein/

Presentation title: Immuno-STATs: TCR-selective engagers and activators of anti-tumor T cells

Presenter: Anish Suri, President and chief scientific officer, Cue Biopharma

Session: T Cell Engager Design and Challenges

Date and time: September 28, 2022, 4:30 pm ET



Dr. Suri will present an overview of Cue Biopharma’s Immuno-STAT platform and biologics designed to present tumor-specific proteins to T cell receptors (TCR) of the target tumor-specific T cells, to modulate that T cell repertoire for the anti-cancer response, as well as clinical data demonstrating the single-agent anti-tumor activity of CUE-101, the Company’s first IL-2 based clinical candidate, in late-stage head and neck cancer patients.



About Immuno-STAT

The company’s Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) biologics are designed for targeted modulation of disease-associated T cells in the areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune disease. Each of our biologic drugs is designed using our proprietary scaffold comprising: 1) a pMHC to provide selectivity through interaction with the T cell receptor (TCR), and 2) a unique co-stimulatory signaling molecule to modulate the activity of the target T cells. The simultaneous engagement of co-regulatory molecules and pMHC binding mimics the signals delivered by antigen presenting cells (APCs) to T cells during a natural immune response. This design enables Immuno-STAT biologics to engage with the T cell population of interest, resulting in selective T cell modulation. Because our drug candidates are delivered directly in the patient’s body (in vivo), they are fundamentally different from other T cell therapeutic approaches that require the patients’ T cells to be extracted, modified outside the body (ex vivo), and reinfused.



About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.



Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.



