Amolyt Pharma to Host Hybrid Key Opinion Leader Event on its Potential Hypoparathyroidism Treatment, AZP-3601, on Monday, September 12th at 1:30pm CT/2:30pm ET in Austin, Texas

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specializing in the development of therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced it will host a hybrid (in-person and virtual) key opinion leader event on the Company’s potential hypoparathyroidism treatment, AZP-3601, on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 1:30 pm CT /2:30 pm ET in Austin, Texas. The event will also be webcast for those who are unable to attend in person.



Key Opinion Leader and principal investigator István Takács, MD, of the Semmelweis University, Budapest, Hungary, will present the results from the first cohort of patients in the company’s ongoing Phase 2a trial of AZP-3601, Amolyt’s lead therapeutic peptide for hypoparathyroidism.

Amolyt’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark Sumeray, will provide context and framework for the disease and discuss current unmet clinical needs, while Deb Murphy, Director of Research and Studies for the hypoPARAthyroidism Association and a patient with hypoparathyroidism, will provide a personal perspective on the challenges of living with the disease.

A live question and answer session will follow. To register for the event, please click here.

Professor István Takács obtained his MD in 1989 from Semmelweis University, Faculty of Medicine, in Budapest, Hungary. He was board certified in internal medicine in 1994, in endocrinology in 1997 and in clinical pharmacology in 2001. He performed a fellowship at the Indiana University Medical School, USA in 1997-1998. He obtained his PhD in osteoporosis genetics in 2000. In 2018 he became a Doctor of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (DSc). He has published more than 130 original papers and he has been editor of 6 textbooks. He is a member of the European Calcified Tissue Society, American Bone and Mineral Research Society and others. His major interests are related to bone metabolic diseases, osteoporosis genetic and thyroid diseases. He is editorial board member of Hungarian medical journals. He teaches internal medicine and endocrinology to medical and PhD students, specializing fellows and specialists. Since 2018 he is Chairman and Director of the Department of Medicine, Semmelweis University. He is the President of the Hungarian Osteology and Osteoarthrology Society.

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team’s established expertise in therapeutic peptides to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its development portfolio includes AZP-3601, a long-acting PTH analog as a potential treatment for hypoparathyroidism, and AZP-3813, a peptide growth hormone receptor antagonist for the potential treatment of acromegaly. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit https://amolytpharma.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @AmolytPharma or on LinkedIn.

