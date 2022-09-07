The Global Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market is expected to grow by $ 62.06 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dioctyl Maleate (DOM) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318407/?utm_source=GNW

22% during the forecast period. Our report on the dioctyl maleate (DOM) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high usage of DOM in the cosmetics and personal care industry, various application areas of DOM, and stringent government regulations on the usage of phthalates.

The dioctyl maleate (DOM) market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The dioctyl maleate (DOM) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Surfactant

• Adhesives

• Coatings

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the upsurge in demand for greener and non-phthalate plasticizers as one of the prime reasons driving the dioctyl maleate (domDOMmarket growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for adhesives, paints, and coatings from the construction industry and increasing capacity expansions by market vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the dioctyl maleate (DOM) market covers the following areas:

• Dioctyl maleate (DOM) market sizing

• Dioctyl maleate (DOM) market forecast

• Dioctyl maleate (DOM) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dioctyl maleate (DOM) market vendors that include Avantor Inc., Banner Chemicals Ltd, Biesterfeld AG, Celanese Corp., ChemCeed LLC, Covalent Chemical LLC, ESIM Chemicals GmbH, Hallstar Innovations Corp., Hangzhou Qianyang Technology Co. Ltd., Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nayakem Organics Pvt. Ltd., Neuchem, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals, Polynt Spa, Prakash Chemicals International Pvt. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and YUANLI CHEMICAL GROUP Co. Ltd. Also, the dioctyl maleate (DOM) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

