AquaBounty Technologies to Host Virtual Analyst Day Presentation on Thursday, September 15, 2022

MAYNARD, Mass., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, will host a virtual analyst day presentation at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, September 15, 2022.



AquaBounty Chief Executive Officer Sylvia Wulf and Chief Financial Officer David Frank will provide an update on progress towards new milestone achievements, including the scale-up of harvests at its Indiana farm and construction of its new Ohio farm. The Company also plans to discuss how its innovative land-based farms, combined with its expertise in genetic engineering, can be part of the solution to a rapidly increasing global demand for high-quality seafood.

“We look forward to providing our valued investors with a comprehensive corporate update as part of our virtual analyst day presentation,” said Sylvia Wulf, Chief Executive Officer. “Our analyst day presentation and subsequent question and answer session will provide a unique forum for us to address the most pressing questions from the capital markets community.”

Virtual Analyst Day Presentation

Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022 Time: 12:00 PM ET Toll Free Dial-in: 1-877-704-4453 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0920 Conference ID: 13731906 Webcast Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1339053&tp_key=46b72f7f94

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Thursday, September 29, 2022. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay number 13731906. A webcast replay of the presentation, along with supporting materials, will be available on the Investor Relations section of the AquaBounty website or by clicking here: AQB Analyst Day Webcast.

About AquaBounty

At AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB), we believe we are a leader in land-based aquaculture leveraging decades of technology expertise to deliver disruptive solutions that address food insecurity and climate change issues. We are committed to feeding the world efficiently, sustainably and profitably. AquaBounty provides fresh Atlantic salmon to nearby markets by raising its fish in carefully monitored land-based fish farms through a safe, secure and sustainable process. The Company’s land-based Recirculating Aquaculture System (“RAS”) farms, located in Indiana, United States and Prince Edward Island, Canada, are close to key consumption markets and are designed to prevent disease and to include multiple levels of fish containment to protect wild fish populations. AquaBounty is raising nutritious salmon that is free of antibiotics and contaminants and provides a solution resulting in a reduced carbon footprint and no risk of pollution to marine ecosystems as compared to traditional sea-cage farming. For more information on AquaBounty, , please visit www.aquabounty.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding the anticipated plans relating to AquaBounty’s proposed facility in Ohio, including construction; production capacity; commercial stocking; scale-up of harvest plans in Indiana; future revenue streams; pricing and profitability; and technological capabilities. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these statements because they involve significant risks and uncertainties about AquaBounty. AquaBounty may use words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “intend,” “slated to,” “plan,” “aim,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “can,” “focus,” “will,” “may,” the negative forms of these words and similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, whether AquaBounty will be able to secure required regulatory approvals and permits; be able to profitably construct and operate the Pioneer, Ohio farm; be able to operate its Albany, Indiana and Prince Edward Island farms; AquaBounty’s business and financial condition; and the impact of general economic, public health, industry or political conditions in the United States and internationally. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, AquaBounty undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. For additional information regarding these and other risks faced by us, please refer to our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), available on the Investors section of our website at www.aquabounty.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the bonds described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these bonds in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

