C+Charge Announces Strategic Partnership With Flowcarbon to Provide On-Chain Carbon Credits for Network Users

The Global Market for Carbon Credits is Currently Valued at Over $851 Billion; C+Charge is Opening the Market up to EV Owners and Utility Token Holders

THE BAHAMAS, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – C+Charge (https://c-charge.io/), a crypto fueled electric vehicle (EV) charging network and utility token announces it has reached a partnership agreement with Flowcarbon (www.flowcarbon.com) to provide on-chain carbon credits through its goddess nature token (GNT) utility Token. The partnership will allow C+Charge to fulfill its mission of providing a blockchain powered solution that will reward electric vehicle (EV) drivers with carbon credits.

C+Charge is the first on-chain or off-chain platform that gives access to the $851 billion industry by allowing all C+Charge utility token holders the ability to earn carbon credits. The platform allows EV owners to earn carbon credits by simply driving and charging their EVs utilizing the C+Charge token with the C+Charge app at participating charging stations. Before C+Charge, carbon credits have been reserved for EV car manufacturers and EV charging station owners.

Flowcarbon, a leading provider of carbon reduction solutions, is pioneering the development of a protocol that tokenizes carbon credits, with the aim of driving investment in projects that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Flowcarbon has built a dynamic team with collective experience across carbon, sustainability, and technology focusing on the communal goal to accelerate decarbonization through the preservation and protection of earth’s natural ecosystems. Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) led a $32 million funding round that included contributions from Samsung Next and Invesco. Another $38 million came from the sale of its (GNT).

Phil Fogel, Chief Business Officer Flowcarbon, spoke of the partnership, “This will be a first of its kind rewards system, where customers will be earning carbon credits in the form of Flowcarbon’s GNT token, giving EV owners the ability to take additional impactful action.”

C+Charge Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer Mark G. Gomez commented, “C+Charge is thrilled to partner with Flowcarbon, who has been a leader in the tokenization of carbon credits. C+Charge is dedicated towards democratizing the carbon credit industry by providing a platform that rewards drivers with carbon credits while providing a seamless payment platform that provides transparent pricing across all charging stations. C+Charge provides a real-life use case for web3 blockchain powered network that provides real-world utility. Flowcarbon provides an end to end solution for enabling the platform to incorporate and allow its users to earn carbon credits on chain, enabling C+Charge to fulfill its mission to allow EV drivers and token holders the ability to earn carbon credits, giving the masses access to this billion dollar industry. Ryan did a great job setting up this mutually beneficial partnership that we look forward to growing as we expand our network globally.”

About C+Charge

C+Charge is a crypto-fueled EV charging network and utility token aiming to unify the EV charging sector by utilizing blockchain technology to create an all inclusive payment and management solution for EV owners and EV charging station owners and operators. C+Charge aims to help build a sustainable future and be a part of the adaptation of EVs; its innovative carbon credits program allows token holders to accumulate carbon credits to be used towards their own EV purchase, further enabling environmental sustainability to be within reach of more people.

About Flowcarbon

Flowcarbon is a pioneering climate technology company that brings carbon credits onto the blockchain. Its mission is to make carbon markets accessible and transparent, enabling the efficient and early flow of capital to be invested directly into projects that combat climate change. Flowcarbon is committed to driving real impact for people, biodiversity, and the planet. To learn more about our work visit our blog.



