Academy Sports + Outdoors Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second Quarter Diluted EPS Increased 11.6% to a Quarterly Record of $2.22, or $2.30 Adjusted EPS

Comparable Sales Declined 6.0% and Improved Sequentially to the First Quarter

E-commerce Sales Grew 12.1%; Increased Double Digits for the Fourth Consecutive Quarter

Company Reiterates 2022 Full-Year Net and Comparable Sales Guidance

KATY, Texas, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASO) ("Academy" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the same period in the prior fiscal year. Comparisons to 2019 are also provided, where appropriate, to benchmark performance given the impact of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Results

“Our performance this quarter was in line with our expectations as Academy continues to substantially outperform our pre-pandemic levels of sales and profits. We remain confident that the durability of our strong assortments and everyday value model positions us well to deliver consistent sales and profitability growth going forward,” stated Ken Hicks, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This growth is supported by consistent operational excellence, healthy inventory levels, a strong balance sheet, new store expansion and omnichannel advancement. The Academy team remains focused on executing our priorities while delivering a great experience for our customers and creating value for our stakeholders.”

Net sales were $1.69 billion, a decrease of 5.8%, compared to $1.79 billion. Comparable sales declined 6.0%. The decline in sales was primarily due to fewer transactions compared to last year partially offset by an increase in average ticket. When compared to the second quarter of 2019, net sales increased 36.3%. Additionally, e-commerce sales grew 12.1% year-over-year and 244.5% compared to 2019.

Gross margin was $596.1 million, or 35.3% of net sales, compared to gross margin of $642.5 million, or 35.9% of net sales in the prior year quarter. The 60 basis point decline was driven primarily by an increase in e-commerce shipping and higher freight costs, which were partially offset by an increase in merchandise margins. When compared to 2019, the gross margin rate expanded by 420 basis points.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were 20.1% of sales, a 160 basis point decrease, due to non-recurring stock compensation and payroll expenses associated with the accelerated share vesting, which occurred in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding this non-recurring expense of $40.3 million, SG&A expenses increased 70 basis points compared to last year, primarily due to fixed cost deleverage.

In the second quarter, pre-tax income was $247.0 million compared to $240.9 million. When compared to the second quarter of 2019, pre-tax income increased by more than 400%.

GAAP net income decreased 0.9% to $188.8 million compared to $190.5 million. Diluted earnings per share increased 11.6% to $2.22 compared to $1.99 per share based on a share count of 84.9 million shares compared to 95.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted net income, which excludes the impact of certain non-cash and extraordinary items, was $195.0 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.30 compared to $2.34 per share.

Year-to-date 2022 Results

Year-to-date, net sales decreased 6.4% to $3.15 billion, while comparable sales decreased 6.7%. Year-to-date sales grew 36.3% compared to 2019.

Gross margin was $1.1 billion, or 35.4% of net sales, compared to gross margin of $1.2 billion, or 35.8% of net sales. When compared to year-to-date 2019, the gross margin rate expanded by 520 basis points.

Pre-tax income was $442.3 million compared to $465.8 million. When compared to year-to-date 2019 results, pre-tax income increased approximately 490%.

GAAP net income decreased 8.1% to $338.6 million compared to $368.3 million. Diluted earnings per share were $3.90 compared to $3.82 per share in the prior year to date.



Adjusted net income, which excludes the impact of certain non-cash and extraordinary items, decreased 14.5% to $348.2 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $4.01 compared to $4.22 per share in the prior year to date.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation Update

At the end of the second quarter, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $399.9 million with no borrowings under the $1.0 billion credit facility. During the quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $161.3 million. Merchandise inventories were $1.3 billion, an increase of 17.0% compared to the second quarter 2021 and 8.4% higher than the second quarter of 2019.

During the second quarter, Academy returned $206.4 million in cash to stockholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividends. The Company repurchased 5.6 million shares for $200.1 million. On July 14, 2022, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share, or $6.3 million, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2022. As of July 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $500 million remaining under its share repurchase program.

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, on September 1, 2022, Academy announced that its Board of Directors ("Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend with respect to the quarter ended July 30, 2022, of $0.075 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 13, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2022.

New Store Openings

During the second quarter, Academy opened one new store, bringing the total number of stores opened as of July 30, 2022, to two, for a total of 261 stores. The Company expects to open a total of nine new stores this fiscal year and 80 to 100 stores over the next five years.

2022 Outlook

“Academy delivered record quarterly earnings per share results, which demonstrates our earnings potential as well as our ability to deliver strong results in a challenging environment,” said Michael Mullican, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We also continued our capital allocation strategy of investing in growth and increasing shareholder value by investing in new stores, repurchasing a significant amount of shares and returning cash to shareholders through our dividend program. Based on our results to date and current trends, including the sequential improvement in comparable sales, we are reiterating our full year sales and comp guidance while updating our earnings per share forecast to reflect the reduction in our share count."

Academy is reiterating its net and comparable sales guidance for fiscal 2022 and updating its EPS forecast. The revised guidance is as follows:

Previous Guidance Current Guidance (in millions, except per share amounts) Low end High end Low end High end Net Sales $ 6,430.0 $ 6,630.0 no change Comparable Sales -6.0 % -3.0 % no change Gross Margin Rate 33.0 % 33.5 % no change GAAP Income Before Taxes $ 725.0 $ 805.0 no change GAAP Net Income $ 550.0 $ 615.0 no change GAAP Earnings per Common Share, Diluted $ 6.30 $ 7.00 $ 6.50 $ 7.25 Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, Diluted $ 6.55 $ 7.25 $ 6.75 $ 7.50 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 88.0 88.0 85.0 85.0

The earnings per common share estimate reflects a tax rate of 24.0% and the year-to-date share repurchase activity, but does not include any potential future share repurchases.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 261 stores across 16 states as of the end of Q2 2022. Academy’s mission is to provide “Fun for All” and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy’s product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow have been presented in this press release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools. For information on these limitations, as well as information on why management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful, please see our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 (the "Annual Report") and our Quarterly Report for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2022 (the “Quarterly Report”), as such limitations and information may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

We compensate for these limitations by primarily relying on our GAAP results in addition to using these non-GAAP measures supplementally.

See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Academy's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "guidance," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. The forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the payment of the dividend and declaration of future dividends, including the timing and amount thereof, share repurchases, the Company's expectations regarding its future performance, and the Company's future financial condition to support future dividend growth and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, including ongoing inflation and continued increases in interest rates, many of which are beyond Academy's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Annual Report and the Quarterly Report, under the caption "Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Thirteen Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 Percentage of

Sales (1) July 31, 2021 Percentage of

Sales (1) Net sales $ 1,686,915 100.0 % $ 1,791,530 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 1,090,852 64.7 % 1,149,034 64.1 % Gross margin 596,063 35.3 % 642,496 35.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 339,329 20.1 % 387,938 21.7 % Operating income 256,734 15.2 % 254,558 14.2 % Interest expense, net 11,157 0.7 % 12,157 0.7 % Loss on early retirement of debt — — % 2,239 0.1 % Other (income), net (1,441 ) (0.1 ) % (735 ) (0.0 ) % Income before income taxes 247,018 14.6 % 240,897 13.4 % Income tax expense 58,217 3.5 % 50,387 2.8 % Net income $ 188,801 11.2 % $ 190,510 10.6 % Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 2.28 $ 2.06 Diluted $ 2.22 $ 1.99 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 82,960 92,627 Diluted 84,906 95,891

(1) Column may not add due to rounding





ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 Percentage of

Sales (1) July 31, 2021 Percentage of

Sales (1) Net sales $ 3,154,645 100.0 % $ 3,371,863 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 2,037,158 64.6 % 2,165,666 64.2 % Gross margin 1,117,487 35.4 % 1,206,197 35.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 655,260 20.8 % 712,565 21.1 % Operating income 462,227 14.7 % 493,632 14.6 % Interest expense, net 22,077 0.7 % 26,706 0.8 % Loss on early retirement of debt — — % 2,239 0.1 % Other (income), net (2,138 ) (0.1 ) % (1,132 ) (0.0 ) % Income before income taxes 442,288 14.0 % 465,819 13.8 % Income tax expense 103,681 3.3 % 97,513 2.9 % Net income $ 338,607 10.7 % $ 368,306 10.9 % Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 3.99 $ 3.99 Diluted $ 3.90 $ 3.82 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 84,809 92,357 Diluted 86,792 96,391

(1) Column may not add due to rounding





ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

July 30, 2022 January 29, 2022 July 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 399,857 $ 485,998 $ 553,825 Accounts receivable - less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,143, $732 and $822, respectively 14,521 19,718 10,791 Merchandise inventories, net 1,304,556 1,171,808 1,115,020 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,448 36,460 39,050 Assets held for sale 1,763 1,763 1,763 Total current assets 1,767,145 1,715,747 1,720,449 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 350,628 345,836 362,784 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 1,087,085 1,079,546 1,105,272 TRADE NAME 577,299 577,215 577,000 GOODWILL 861,920 861,920 861,920 OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS 9,892 4,676 6,602 Total assets $ 4,653,969 $ 4,584,940 $ 4,634,027 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 778,016 $ 737,826 $ 816,427 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 251,569 303,207 277,157 Current lease liabilities 87,042 83,077 84,981 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,000 3,000 3,000 Total current liabilities 1,119,627 1,127,110 1,181,565 LONG-TERM DEBT, NET 683,065 683,585 684,103 LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITIES 1,081,790 1,077,667 1,107,709 DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES, NET 235,187 217,212 185,765 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 13,029 12,420 27,267 Total liabilities 3,132,698 3,117,994 3,186,409 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY : Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares; none issued and outstanding — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 300,000,000 shares; 79,725,034; 87,079,394; and 92,883,540 issued and outstanding as of July 30, 2022, January 29, 2022, and July 31, 2021, respectively. 797 870 929 Additional paid-in capital 196,510 198,016 187,746 Retained earnings 1,323,964 1,268,060 1,260,805 Accumulated other comprehensive loss — — (1,862 ) Stockholders' equity 1,521,271 1,466,946 1,447,618 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,653,969 $ 4,584,940 $ 4,634,027





ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 338,607 $ 368,306 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 51,852 51,308 Non-cash lease expense 548 691 Equity compensation 9,657 33,205 Amortization of terminated interest rate swaps, deferred loan and other costs 1,552 3,521 Deferred income taxes 17,976 46,628 Non-cash loss on early retirement of debt — 2,239 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 5,197 6,515 Merchandise inventories, net (132,748 ) (124,986 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9,987 ) (10,737 ) Other noncurrent assets (5,788 ) 1,408 Accounts payable 31,596 22,958 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (47,447 ) 18,517 Income taxes payable (3,219 ) (12,996 ) Other long-term liabilities 610 (903 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 258,406 405,674 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (48,050 ) (33,767 ) Purchases of intangible assets (84 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (48,134 ) (33,767 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of Term Loan (1,500 ) (100,750 ) Debt issuance fees — (927 ) Share-Based Award Payments — (11,214 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,683 31,678 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase program 2,797 945 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (974 ) (15,418 ) Repurchase of common stock for retirement (288,612 ) (100,000 ) Dividends paid (12,807 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (296,413 ) (195,686 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (86,141 ) 176,221 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 485,998 377,604 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 399,857 $ 553,825





ACADEMY SPORTS AND OUTDOORS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT

We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation, amortization, and impairment, further adjusted to exclude costs such as consulting fees, private equity sponsor monitoring fees, equity compensation expense, (gain) loss on early retirement of debt, net, severance and executive transition costs, costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, pre-opening expenses, payroll taxes associated with a vesting event, as a result of a secondary offering, of certain time and performance-based equity awards, which occurred in May 2021 (the “2021 Vesting Event”) and other adjustments. We define “Adjusted EBIT” as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, and income tax expense, further adjusted to exclude costs such as consulting fees, private equity sponsor monitoring fees, equity compensation expense, (gain) loss on early retirement of debt, net, severance and executive transition costs, costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, pre-opening expenses, payroll taxes associated with the 2021 Vesting Event and other adjustments. We describe these adjustments reconciling net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT in the following table.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Net income $ 188,801 $ 190,510 $ 338,607 $ 368,306 Interest expense, net 11,157 12,157 22,077 26,706 Income tax expense 58,217 50,387 103,681 97,513 Depreciation and amortization 26,274 26,010 51,852 51,308 Equity compensation (a) 6,158 27,331 9,657 33,205 Loss on early retirement of debt — 2,239 — 2,239 Pre-opening Expenses (b) 1,864 — 2,826 — Payroll taxes associated with the 2021 Vesting Event (c) — 15,418 — 15,418 Other (d) — 364 — 714 Adjusted EBITDA $ 292,471 $ 324,416 $ 528,700 $ 595,409 Less: Depreciation and amortization (26,274 ) (26,010 ) (51,852 ) (51,308 ) Adjusted EBIT 266,197 298,406 476,848 544,101





(a) Represents non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation, which vary from period to period depending on certain factors such as the 2021 Vesting Event, timing and valuation of awards, achievement of performance targets and equity award forfeitures.



(b) Represents pre-opening expenses which are non-capital expenditures associated with opening new stores and incurred prior to the store opening and generating sales. These costs consist primarily of occupancy costs, marketing, payroll and recruiting costs. These costs are expensed as incurred.



(c) Represents cash expenses related to taxes on equity-based compensation resulting from the 2021 Vesting Event.



(d) Other adjustments include (representing deductions or additions to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT) amounts that management believes are not representative of our operating performance, such as costs associated with secondary offerings, installation costs for energy savings associated with our profitability initiatives and other costs associated with business optimization initiatives.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share



We define “Adjusted Net Income (Loss)” as net income (loss), plus costs such as consulting fees, private equity sponsor monitoring fees, equity compensation expense, (gain) loss on early retirement of debt, net, severance and executive transition costs, costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, pre-opening expenses, payroll taxes associated with the 2021 Vesting Event and other adjustments, less the tax effect of these adjustments. We define “Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, Basic” as Adjusted Net Income divided by the basic weighted average common shares outstanding during the period and “Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, Diluted” as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding during the period. We describe these adjustments reconciling net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share in the following table.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 Net income $ 188,801 $ 190,510 $ 338,607 $ 368,306 Equity compensation (a) 6,158 27,331 9,657 33,205 Loss on early retirement of debt — 2,239 — 2,239 Pre-opening expenses (b) 1,864 — 2,826 — Payroll taxes associated with the 2021 Vesting Event (c) — 15,418 — 15,418 Other (d) — 364 — 714 Tax effects of these adjustments (e) (1,887 ) (11,312 ) (2,927 ) (12,801 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 194,936 $ 224,550 $ 348,163 $ 407,081 Adjusted Earnings per Common Share: Basic $ 2.35 $ 2.42 $ 4.11 $ 4.41 Diluted $ 2.30 $ 2.34 $ 4.01 $ 4.22 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 82,960 92,627 84,809 92,357 Diluted 84,906 95,891 86,792 96,391





(a) Represents non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation, which vary from period to period depending on certain factors such as the 2021 Vesting Event, timing and valuation of awards, achievement of performance targets and equity award forfeitures.



(b) Represents pre-opening expenses which are non-capital expenditures associated with opening new stores and incurred prior to the store opening and generating sales. These costs consist primarily of occupancy costs, marketing, payroll and recruiting costs. These costs are expensed as incurred.



(c) Represents cash expenses related to taxes on equity-based compensation resulting from the 2021 Vesting Event.



(d) Other adjustments include (representing deductions or additions to Adjusted Net Income) amounts that management believes are not representative of our operating performance, such as costs associated with secondary offerings, installation costs for energy savings associated with our profitability initiatives and other costs associated with business optimization initiatives.



(e) For the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2022 and July 31, 2021, this represents the tax effect (by using the projected full year tax rates for the respective years) of the total adjustments made to arrive at Adjusted Net Income.

GAAP to Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share, Diluted, Guidance Reconciliation



Low Range* High Range* (in millions, except per share amounts) Fiscal Year Ending

January 28, 2023 Fiscal Year Ending

January 28, 2023 GAAP Net Income $ 550.0 $ 615.0 Equity compensation (a) 21.0 21.0 Pre-opening expenses (a) 8.0 8.0 Tax effects of these adjustments (a) (7.0 ) (7.0 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 572.0 $ 637.0 GAAP Earnings Per Common Share, Diluted $ 6.50 $ 7.25 Equity compensation (a) 0.25 0.25 Pre-opening expenses (a) 0.10 0.10 Tax effects of these adjustments (a) (0.10 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted Earnings per Common Share, Diluted $ 6.75 $ 7.50





* Amounts presented have been rounded.



(a) Adjustments include new store pre-opening costs (as defined above) and non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation (as defined above), which may vary from period to period. The tax effect of these adjustments is determined by using the projected full year tax rate for the fiscal year.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

We define “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less net cash used in investing activities. We describe these adjustments reconciling net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow in the following table.