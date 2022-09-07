Apexigen to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: APGN) a clinical-stage company focused on developing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer with a focus on immuno-oncology, today announced that Company’s Management will participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held virtually and in New York, NY from September 12-14, 2022.



H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Pre-recorded presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Time: Presentation available at 7:00 a.m. ET

Webcast: Click Here



An archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the Events & Presentations section of the company’s website at https://www.apexigen.com.

About Apexigen, Inc.

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents designed to harness the patient’s immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. Sotigalimab and Apexigen’s other programs were discovered using Apexigen’s proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its collaboration partners to discover and develop therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Multiple product candidates have been discovered using the APXiMAB platform, one of which is commercially available and the others are in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

Investor Contact:

Bruce Mackle

LifeSci Advisors

+1-646-889-1200

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

Apexigen Contact:

William Duke

Chief Financial Officer

Apexigen, Inc.

+1-650-931-6236

ir@apexigen.com