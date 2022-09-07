Work From Home, Anywhere—CyberLandr Elevates the Nomad Lifestyle

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream It, Inc., creator of CyberLandr, the disappearing RV for Tesla's Cybertruck, is bringing flexibility and newfound luxury to those seeking a digital nomad lifestyle. CyberLandr transforms Cybertruck into the ultimate lifestyle vehicle, creating a remote base station that allows digital nomads to remain connected to their work from nearly anywhere and use their cell phones even where there isn't cellular service.

A PwC survey of 1,007 employees found that 41% of workers said they never want to return to the office. With StarLink Internet connectivity from anywhere on Earth, solar panels, and a structure that disappears into Cybertruck's bed, CyberLandr allows you to take your office (and home) everywhere you go. Its aerodynamic design prioritizes energy efficiency, helping nomads to go farther and stay off the grid longer, allowing them to travel wherever their adventures take them.

"Work as we knew it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lance King, CEO and Founder of Stream It, Inc. "One of the biggest changes has been the shift out of the office, as more people enjoy a healthier work-life balance. CyberLandr allows those who want to enjoy the nomadic lifestyle to stay productive, without sacrificing the comforts and luxuries we expect at home."

Workers are showing that a flexible lifestyle is critical to their well-being. The Great Resignation demonstrated that employees want a more fulfilling, purpose-driven lifestyle, with a record 4.5 million people resigning in March 2022. Unemployment also hit 3.6% in May 2022 for the third month in a row despite the high demand for employees, illustrating a job seeker's job market.

Employees are also reevaluating how detrimental commuting is to their lives, with 60% of workers preferring a hybrid model. Many employers have responded in kind, allowing employees to work from home for two to three days a week, according to WFH Research.

Remote workers are seizing this new age of work flexibility and ditching the normal 9-to-5 desk jobs that restrict them to a single city or location. Also known as "boondocking" or "driveway surfing," the trending #vanlife movement has sparked interest among Millennial and Gen Z workers — roughly 42% of the workforce — who are sick of skyrocketing rents and a lack of freedom. Instead, many are purchasing used passenger vans, box trucks, and even school buses, and renovating them into miniature homes. Unlike these traditional RVs that aren't fun to drive and are more limited in where they can go, CyberLandr converts the fun-to-drive Cybertruck into an RV.

Companies are embracing this new phenomenon, and CyberLandr is setting a new standard with its fully equipped turnkey solution.

For more information, please visit https://cyberlandr.com/features.

About CyberLandr

CyberLandr™ is a product of Stream It®, the developer of the first mobile-capable, real-time analytics platform that turns video and sensor data into business intelligence. To learn more or reserve your own CyberLandr, visit www.cyberlandr.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com

Related Files

CyberLandr Skateboard.mp4

Related Images











Image 1

















Image 2

















Image 3









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment