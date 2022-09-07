Xometry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced that management will attend the following investor events:



CL King’s 20th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2022

Sept. 12, 2022 (virtual event with no webcast)

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Sept. 14, 2022 at 3 p.m. PT in San Francisco



A webcast of the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference presentation will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website. An archived replay also will be available following the live presentation.



About Xometry

Xometry (XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

