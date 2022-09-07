Spero Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced that Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics, will present and be available for one-on-one meetings at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which is taking place September 12-14, 2022. Details for the presentation are as follows:



24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Conference Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.

Presentation Format: Corporate Presentation

Presentation Date & Time: Monday, September 12, 2022, at 3:30 PM ET

Webcast link: https://journey.ct.events/view/d64265b3-acb7-4c51-bb98-b85beb432e2b

Webcasts of the presentations may also be accessed through Spero Therapeutics’ website (www.sperotherapeutics.com) on the “Events and Presentations” page under the “Investors and Media” tab. A replay of the presentations will be available on the website following the conclusion of the event.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero Therapeutics is developing SPR720 as a novel oral therapy candidate for the treatment of a rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.





Spero Therapeutics also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform, which is in development to treat multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.





Tebipenem HBr is an investigational drug in the United States being developed for the treatment of cUTI, including pyelonephritis, caused by certain microorganisms, in adult patients who have limited treatment options; tebipenem HBr is not FDA-approved.



For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

