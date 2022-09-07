The Global Ethyl Alcohol Market is expected to grow by $ 18.83 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethyl Alcohol Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188960/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the ethyl alcohol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high availability of feedstock, fluctuating crude oil prices, and Increasing demand for ethanol in the food processing industry.

The ethyl alcohol market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The ethyl alcohol market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive

• Food and beverage

• Personal care

• Pharmaceutical

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the reduction in arable land as one of the prime reasons driving the ethyl alcohol market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for ethyl alcohol in the automotive industry and an increase in government initiatives supporting the use of ethyl alcohol will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the ethyl alcohol market covers the following areas:

• Ethyl alcohol market sizing

• Ethyl alcohol market forecast

• Ethyl alcohol market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ethyl alcohol market vendors that include ALTO INGREDIENTS INC., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Attis Biofuels, BP Plc, Cargill Inc., CropEnergies AG, GranBio, INEOS Group Holdings SA, JEPSON COMMODITIES, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd., Kanoria Chemicals and Industries Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., POET LLC, Sasol Ltd., The Andersons Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Valero Energy Corp. Also, the ethyl alcohol market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

