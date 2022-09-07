Alaunos Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

HOUSTON, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Alaunos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCRT), a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, today announced Kevin S. Boyle Sr., Chief Executive Officer and Drew Deniger, Ph.D., Vice President, Research & Development will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences.

2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Format: 1x1 Meetings only

Location: Boston, MA

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022

Format: 1x1 Meetings only

Location: New York, NY

Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Format: Panel Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Panel: Cell Therapy in Solid Tumors

Location: New York, NY

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos is a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, focused on developing T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies based on its proprietary, non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer technology and its TCR library targeting shared tumor-specific hotspot mutations in key oncogenic genes including KRAS, TP53 and EGFR. The Company has a clinical and strategic collaboration with the National Cancer Institute. For more information, please visit www.alaunos.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alex Lobo

Stern Investor Relations

alex.lobo@sternir.com