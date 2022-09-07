Two-wheeler Services Market to Rise at a CAGR of 6.4% during Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - In 2021, the value of global two-wheeler services market was clocked at US$ 23.45 Bn. The global market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global market value of the two wheeler services is anticipated to touch value of US$ 43.61 Bn by 2031. The global market for two-wheeler services is anticipated to rise during the projected period due to a greater emphasis on vehicle safety and expansion of the e-commerce industry. With two-wheeler dealerships and franchise general repair shops, market participants are growing their client bases.



Two-wheeler maintenance and repairs services are provided by general repair franchises, vehicle manufacturers, specialist shops, and also locally owned repair shops. Independently run businesses with a focus on pick-up and drop-off services, breakdown support, doorstep services, and Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) options are known as specialty shops.

Road accidents are frequently the consequence of vehicle component failure. In order to improve vehicle performance, frequent servicing and maintenance are required. Since each component has a threshold lifespan, usage greatly influences how long it will last. Regular motorcycle maintenance and repairs both protect riders' safety and enhances air quality. Therefore, it is anticipated that the global market for two-wheeler services would have considerable growth due to increasing attention toward environmental protection and rider safety.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84895

Key Findings of Market Report

The expansion of e-commerce industries and last-mile delivery is likely to boost the global market for two-wheeler services. For market participants, expansion of the e-commerce industry is predicted to present profitable prospects. An important feature of e-commerce websites is their competitive cost. The propensity toward shopping online has sped up the last-mile delivery industry's expansion, which is expected to widen scope for two wheeler services market in the years to come.





Rural communities are adopting smartphones and having access to high-speed network connectivity at an accelerated rate. Owing to the simplicity and comfort associated with it, this is anticipated to persuade owners of two-wheelers to choose the digital shopping platforms. Therefore, digital platform category is expected to have the highest growth in the two-wheeler services market.





The service at station category accounted for a significant portion of the global market in 2021, accounting for 82.90% of all service types. During the given timeframe, the category is anticipated to maintain its dominant market position. One of the main factors influencing the service at station category is the absence of digital literacy in rural areas. Another element that significantly influences the demand for service at station is the dependability of service providers. This is especially true in rural regions where clients prefer to meet face-to-face with local service providers. They might haggle over the services offered at these locations as well.



Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=84895

Global Two-wheeler Services Market: Growth Drivers

The two emerging trends of the two wheeler services market are the increasing smart device penetration and rising app-based services. The advent of mobile apps and their easy user interfaces are persuading people to utilize services like pick-and-drop, doorstep, and so on. For service centres equipped with cutting-edge facilities, this is likely to open up growth prospects for two wheeler services market.





Based on region, in 2021, Asia Pacific led the world market for two-wheeler services and is estimated to be the fastest growing market for two wheeler services market. The segment is anticipated to represent a market share of more than 37.54% worldwide. The presence of a significant automobile sector in China has contributed to the expansion of the regional market. Urbanization and population growth are both significant drivers of the regional market's growth.



Global Two-wheeler Services Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Apna Mechanic

Sando Automobiles

Bike Doctor

Service Force

Go Bumpr

S 360 Bikers

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=84895

Global Two-wheeler Services Market: Segmentation

Service Platform

Digital

Traditional

Service Type

Service at Station

Doorstep Services

Pick-Up & Drop Services

Breakdown Assistance

Others



Service Providers

Vehicle Manufacturers

Two-wheeler Dealerships

Franchise General Repairs

Locally-owned Repair Shops

Others



Vehicle Type

IC Engine

Electric

Automotive Research Reports

Usage based Insurance Market- Usage based Insurance Market is expected to reach US$ 77.14 Bn by the end of 2031

Automotive Antenna Market- Automotive Antenna Market is expected to reach US$ 12.2 Bn by the end of 2031

Solar Powered Car Market- Solar Powered Car Market is expected to reach US$ 46.11 Bn by the end of 2031

Robo-Taxi Market- Robo-Taxi Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 30.81 Bn by 2031

Car Detailing Market- Car Detailing Market is expected to reach US$ 3.35 Bn by the end of 2031

Automotive LiDAR Market - The global automotive LiDAR market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 19.50% from 2021 to 2031

Advanced Driver Assistance System Market - The global advanced driver assistance systems market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 80.93 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 11.80% from 2021 to 2031

Automotive Display System Market - Automotive Display System Market is expected to cross value of US$ 29.7 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com