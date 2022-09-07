LM Funding to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

TAMPA, FL, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a technology-based specialty finance company with a primary focus on expanding into the cryptocurrency mining business, today announced that Bruce Rodgers, Chairman, President and CEO of LM Funding, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference which is being held September 12th - 14th, 2022. The event will include virtual participation as well as in-person participation at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Mr. Rogers is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 14th at 11:00 AM ET. The presentation will be available to registered conference attendees via the conference portal. Additionally, a webcast of the Company’s presentation can be accessed https://journey.ct.events/view/5d6cfdf2-3bbc-4ddd-8165-57f8ad1ed28a and will be available for replay on the Investor Relations section of LM Funding’s website at https://ir.lmfunding.com/ . Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community throughout the conference.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. LMFA has also entering the cryptocurrency mining business through its subsidiary, US Digital Mining and Hosting Co., LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guaranties of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov . These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the risks of entering into and operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, the capacity of our bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, he ability to finance our planned cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, the need for capital, our ability to hire and retain new employees, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collected sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, and negative press regarding the debt collection industry. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

