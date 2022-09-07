Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. and Ultra Yield Solutions Partner to Deliver Energy Savings to Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Facilities

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc . (OTCQB: CIPI) (“Correlate” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled energy optimization and clean energy solutions provider for the U.S. commercial real estate industry, is pleased to announce its partnership with Ultra Yield Solutions (UYS) to address the most cost prohibitive aspect of indoor growing facilities: high energy use. UYS is the premier horticultural lighting distributor focusing on LED lighting technology and energy management solutions for Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) facilities. This move marks Correlate’s entrance into the CEA space and the partnership provides a unique service offering that enhances the sustainability and profitability of indoor farming operations.

The UYS team is headed by founder and chairman Chris Brown who brings deep LED lighting and energy solutions experience to the partnership as the former CEO of Wiedenbach Brown. The Correlate team is led by CEO and president Todd Michaels who boasts 16 years of experience in the energy industry including serving as the vice president of innovation at SunEdison.

UYS and Correlate have aligned to provide CEA facilities with a unique offering by funding and developing optimization strategies around LED cultivation lighting, onsite power generation and storage, to ensure businesses have the reliable, cost-effective energy strategies needed to support long-term growth. UYS provides professional indoor farming LED design and deep industry experience while Correlate provides the solar, storage and funding.

“Partnering with Correlate allows us to give our CEA customers everything they need to drive operating costs down, improve sustainability and maximize crop yield,” said Brown. “Because we can handle the entire process from design to development to funding, indoor farmers can now simply focus on what’s important: their crops.”

The tremendous value of this partnership has not been lost on other leaders in the lighting space such as Acuity Brands, where UYS is the first distributor of the company’s new Verjure Pro Series LED luminaires. These professional-grade horticultural LED fixture series are designed to meet and exceed the output of traditional 1,000-watt HPS grow lights while delivering up to 40% energy savings.

“We are excited to see this partnership transform the CEA space by dramatically reducing the operating costs of urban indoor farming. It will enable operators to reach profitability faster while simultaneously increasing the sustainability and resilience of their businesses," stated Jim Fiorentino, Correlate’s vice president of sales. “We intend to make it simple and cost-effective for sustainably-minded growers to live their values by incorporating clean energy solutions into their operations. The deeper we dive into this industry, the more we recognize the need for this.”

About Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc.

Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. (OTCQB: CIPI) offers a complete suite of clean energy solutions for the commercial real estate industry.

Correlate is a portfolio-scale development and finance platform offering commercial and industrial facilities access to clean electrification solutions focused on locally sited solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure and intelligent efficiency measures. Its unique data-driven approach is powered by proprietary analytics, management services, and a highly scalable national fulfillment network to help building owners profit from fully funded, turnkey decarbonization and facility health programs.

The Correlate website is located at https://www.correlateinfra.com/ .

About Ultra Yield Solutions

UYS is a premier horticulture lighting distributor focusing on LED lighting technology and energy management solutions helping CEA facilities optimize crop yield, reduce cost, and meet sustainability goals.

UYS offers a fully integrated solution to meet your lighting and energy management needs from product selection to financing to installation and more. Our distribution model and bottom-line approach helps you realize significant ROI backed by experts who focus on horticulture.

The Ultra Yield Solutions website is located at www.ultrayieldsolutions.net .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" regarding Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc., its subsidiaries, business and project plans. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Where Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. expresses or implies an expectation or belief about future events or results, such expectation or belief is believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

General inquiries

Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc.

Shreveport, Louisiana

www.correlateinfra.com

855.264.4060

info@correlateinc.com

Ultra Yield Solutions

Reno, Nevada

www.ultrayieldsolutions.net

866.389.7533

info@ultrayieldsolutions.net