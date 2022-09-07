Trust Stamp to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (OTCQX: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use across multiple sectors, today announced that Josh Allen, EVP Corporate Finance of Trust Stamp, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference which is being held September 12th - 14th, 2022. The event will include virtual participation as well as in-person participation at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Mr. Allen is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 14 at 2:30 PM ET. The presentation will be available to registered conference attendees via the conference portal. Additionally, a webcast of the Company’s presentation can be accessed at https://journey.ct.events/view/331a97f2-f6aa-462a-8378-809758d9dd94 and will be available for replay on the Investor Relations section of Trust Stamp’s website at https://investors.truststamp.ai/ . Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community throughout the conference.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp , the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ) and Euronext Growth in Dublin ( Euronext Growth: AIID ID ). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events-based information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

