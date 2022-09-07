Genasys Inc. Announces New Emergency Management and Zonehaven Software Services Contracts

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced multi-year Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service (SaaS) contracts from Pinal County, Arizona and the Housing Authority of New Orleans, and a Zonehaven software contract from the University of California, Irvine (Cal Irvine).



"Pinal County, the first county in Arizona to deploy GEM, is replacing its incumbent emergency management software service provider to better safeguard residents during wildfires, flash floods, and other disasters," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. "GEM will also be utilized by the Housing Authority of New Orleans to help keep thousands of residents informed and safe during severe weather, hurricanes, storm surges, and other critical events.

"The addition of Zonehaven evacuation resources further expands Cal Irvine's use of the Genasys software platform," added Mr. Danforth. "Two years ago, the university contracted with Genasys for campuswide FEMA IPAWS alert service. Earlier this year, the university entered into a multi-year GEM agreement that covers more than 30,000 students, staff, and faculty.

"As the only critical communications platform with essential evacuation and repopulation resources, Zonehaven is a valuable differentiator of Genasys' software services." Mr. Danforth continued, "GEM and Zonehaven are providing excellent cross-selling and upselling opportunities as we expand the use of our critical communications and public safety resources in North America and throughout the world. Genasys software and integrated mass notification systems are now helping to safeguard millions of people in 22 states and several countries."

GEM empowers governments and enterprises to better protect people with real-time safety alerts. GEM delivers emergency notifications through multiple channels, including voice calls, SMS, email, desktop alerts, social media, IPAWS, and other delivery systems, to help ensure critical communications are received before, during, and after crisis situations.

Zonehaven reduces evacuation time from hours to minutes by incorporating hyperlocal knowledge to model evolving disasters and the subsequent impact on evacuation zones, traffic patterns, and public safety. Zonehaven evacuation resources are used to support communications and evacuations across multiple jurisdictions during wildfires, flooding, debris flows, and other property and life-safety hazards.

