Trend Innovations Holding Inc. Starts Developing the Regional News Feature

Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB: TREN) is a company specializing in innovative technologies using artificial intelligence. One of the company's key projects is the Thy News application.



Thy News is a mobile application that is an aggregator of news articles. It collects news from a variety of sources and provides users with a convenient issue. This is convenient and practical for users. The user is not limited to preset sources, but is offered various ways to personalize the service.

Thy News meets the basic criteria of a news aggregator. Its software product collects media content, stores it in its own database and processes it. Aggregation technology helps to integrate many websites into a single page that can only display new or updated information from many sites. Also, it supports advanced system of headings. Once a user downloads the application, Thy News offers a selection of news in such categories as World, Politics, Business, Tech & Science, Sports, Health, Travel, Design, and Food with a link to the top news sources. If a reader does not like any of the sources included in the categories, they can exclude them from the selection. One of Thy News team's ideas is to give them a choice. Therefore, the application has all the necessary functionality so that a user can customize news feeds according to his preferences.

The software application has the means of news feed output, search and filtering by basic parameters. Based on how the news will be viewed by the user in this feed, as well as through their own search his feed with recommendations will be supplemented by new sources and give more diverse content. An additional advantage of news aggregators is that information moderation can occur excluding unwanted content, but still receiving relevant news.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. is constantly working on the development and improvement of Thy News functionality by adding a new feature - regional news, which focuses on more localized issues and events.

The most basic function of this type of news is to provide residents with news across a range of topics in a way that helps them live their daily lives and take part in the community. Local news coverage may have a stronger impact than national coverage because it reaches users directly. For this reason, it can reach thousands or millions of people.

It will help to revive trust in local media and engender strong attachment to communities.

Regional news will show what happens near your location or a chosen place. The feature aggregates all news from local sources based on your position. It's the only feature that makes you aware of what happens around you.

This will attract lots of new users as people tend to be more interested in local news and what happens next to them. The feature will also help to distinguish the app from other news aggregators.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTCQB: TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company. Thy News is a worldwide application for processing news from multiple sources. It is created for users who value their time and desire to keep up with the latest world news. The app provides the user with the opportunity to create their news feeds, only from those sources that are of interest to him, as well as to make several such feeds by dividing them into topics.

All the company’s news:

https://trendinnovationsholding.com/news/

The company’s website:

https://trendinnovationsholding.com

Forward-Looking Disclaimer

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Trend Innovations Holding, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.



CONTACT:

Natalija Tunevic

Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

+15404950016

news@trendinnovationsholding.com

SOURCE: Trend Innovations Holding Inc.