Alto Ingredients, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, announced that management plans to participate at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2022 in New York City.



CEO Mike Kandris and CFO Bryon McGregor will conduct one-on-one meetings, and management will present at 8:30 am ET. Presentation materials and webcast for the presentation can be accessed at www.altoingredients.com.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Media Contact:

Bryon McGregor, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2768

mediarelations@altoingredients.com

Company IR Contact:

Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755

Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777

Investorrelations@altoingredients.com



