SiriusPoint Announces Scott Egan as Chief Executive Officer

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has announced that Scott Egan has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective September 21st, 2022.



“The Board of Directors has concluded a rigorous search and we are thrilled to welcome Scott to SiriusPoint. Scott’s leadership qualities and experience are well-suited to SiriusPoint and the opportunities ahead,” said Sharon Ludlow, interim Chair of the Board of Directors.



“Scott brings extensive expertise of leading businesses through transformation and growth, and has a successful track record in risk and financial management. The Board looks forward to working with Scott and the management team to shape our business and create sustainable value for our partners and investors,” said Ms. Ludlow.



Most recently the Chief Executive of Royal Sun Alliance (RSA) UK & International, and a FTSE 100 board director for six years, Egan brings over 25 years of insurance industry experience to SiriusPoint.



Scott Egan commented: "I am excited to join SiriusPoint at this key stage in the Company's transformation. I look forward to working closely with the executive team and colleagues across the business to help SiriusPoint achieve its potential to become a best-in-class operator."

Egan served on the Board of RSA Group PLC for six years, formally as CFO and latterly as CEO of its UK and International business. He has held senior positions at a number of companies including Aviva, Zurich Financial Services, Brit Insurance and Towergate Broking. Egan holds an MBA from Cranfield University and is a qualified accountant.

“The Board and I would like to thank Dan Malloy for his ongoing leadership as interim CEO,” concluded Ms. Ludlow. “We are grateful for Dan’s support during this period of transition, where he has worked with our management team to ensure the continued execution of our strategy and success of our business.”

