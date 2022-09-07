BrightInsight Adds Medical Device and Biopharmaceutical Experts, Tamara Elias, M.D., and Scott Huennekens to Advisory Council

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions, announced today the appointment of Tamara Elias, M.D., Senior Vice President at Nuance, and Scott Huennekens, executive chairperson at Hyperfine, Wondr Medical, Acutus Medical and Envista Holdings Corporation, to the BrightInsight Advisory Council. Dr. Elias and Huennekens bring deep and complimentary experience to this group of industry experts, who work with BrightInsight leadership to advance the company’s vision to transform patient outcomes globally through the power of digital technology.



Dr. Elias and Huennekens join the advisory council as BrightInsight continues to solidify its position as the de facto digital health platform for biopharma and medtech. The first half of 2022 revealed a new biopharma partnership for BrightInsight with Sanofi joining its list of customers that includes CSL Behring, Roche, Novo Nordisk and others. The company also recently launched the BrightInsight Connected Diagnostics Platform for in vitro diagnostics and its Digital Disease Management Solution.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Tamara Elias and Scott Huennekens join our Advisory Council, providing insights based on their decades of leadership in digital innovation and adoption in life sciences,” said Kal Patel, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder for BrightInsight. “Our team and clients will benefit from their counsel as we continue growing internationally and expanding our portfolio of digital health solutions.”

Tamara Elias, M.D., has been avidly involved with healthcare for over 20 years across a spectrum of diverse experiences, beginning with medical school, extending into surgical residency, followed by healthcare strategic consulting, private equity investing, corporate strategy and business development, and product innovation, inclusive of board member positions. Currently, as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Incubation at Nuance Communications, a Microsoft Company, she orchestrates complex processes and initiatives to understand how these two companies’ unique assets can be used to advance workflows and improve diagnoses across the healthcare ecosystem. In her prior role at Merck she was Vice President of Global Partnerships & Innovation, realizing “around the pill” innovations for their stakeholders. Prior to Merck, she served as Aetna’s Vice President of Clinical Product Development, as well as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at Becton Dickinson. Earlier in her career she was a partner at Essex Woodlands Health Partners, a McKinsey manager, and a general surgeon. She currently sits on the boards of Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR), REVA Medical LLC, and BehaVR.

“Digital touches every area of healthcare, including biopharma, which traditionally does not hold expertise in regulated platforms,” said Tamara Elias, M.D. “BrightInsight plays a key role in meeting biopharma companies where they are to drive value and differentiation for their therapies. I’m excited to join the BrightInsight Advisory Council and work with the team to advance the life sciences industry adoption of digital.”

Scott is a seasoned medtech CEO, chairperson, board member, entrepreneur and investor, having been in one of those roles for more than 20 startup, growth and public companies with market valuations that have totaled over $20B. He currently serves as Executive Chairperson of Hyperfine (NASDAQ: HYPR), Chairperson of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB), Chairperson of Envista (NYSE: NVST), board member of Nuvasive (NASDAQ: NUVA), and Executive Chairperson and Investor of Wondr Medical. Over 20 million patients have benefited from the therapies and diagnostics produced by the companies Scott has been involved with.

“As the medtech industry advances, it’s all about digital with its guiding principle being connectivity that enables collecting and activating data,” said Scott Huennekens. “It is important for medtech to share data across the continuum of care—driving collaboration, enabling better care and reducing costs. To achieve these goals, a regulated digital health platform is needed to ensure medtech and diagnostic companies comply with quality, security, regulatory and privacy requirements. I’m pleased to join the BrightInsight Advisory Council, and to work with the team to continue to advance and customize their offerings for innovative medtech companies.”

BrightInsight and its clients completed seven Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) projects in 2021. The company is expanding its footprint around the world with team members located across the United States, Europe and India.

The BrightInsight Advisory Council includes some of the world’s most accomplished healthcare, technology and business thought leaders including Mark T. Bertolini, Karl Hick, Donald Jones, Jeffrey Leiden, M.D., Ph.D., Diana McKenzie, Kim Powell, Brent Saunders, Meinhard F. Schmidt, Jagjot (JJ) Singh, Bradley Stock, Hemant Taneja and Elisabethann Wright.

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including apps, healthcare provider interfaces, analytics dashboards, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex ‘build from scratch’ implementations by offering configurable software solutions and a proven platform built on Google Cloud under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

