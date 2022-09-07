NowVertical Group Announces Hiring of Alim Virani as Senior Vice President of Financial Operations

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a big data, analytics and vertical intelligence (“VI”) software and solutions company announced today that Alim Virani has joined NOW as Senior VP, Financial Operations, responsible for financial operations across the company. Alim, a CPA based in Toronto, joins NOW after seven years with publicly-traded Constellation Software, most recently as VP of Corporate Finance in the Vela software division.



“We are pleased to welcome to NOW a finance professional the calibre of Alim Virani. He will bring considerable experience and perspective to NOW’s leadership team, along with deep knowledge and expertise to a critical function,” said Daren Trousdell, Chairman and CEO of NOW.

Mr. Virani will report directly to Teri Anderson, NOW’s Chief Financial Officer, and will be responsible for scaling NOW’s finance function, including financial and operational reporting, middle-office operations, and business integrations, as NOW continues to centralize and streamline business unit planning and operations and executes their M&A strategy.

After starting his career in PwC’s assurance practice, Mr. Virani joined Constellation Software in 2015, where he held successively senior financial positions with both the Volaris and Vela operating groups before joining NOW.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NOW is a big data, analytics and VI software and solutions company growing organically and through acquisition. NOW's VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high-value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Daren Trousdell, Chief Executive Officer

e: daren@nowvertical.com

t: (212) 302-0868

or

Glen Nelson, Investor Relations

e: glen@nowvertical.com

t: (403) 763-9797

Forward‐Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward‐looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Several factors could cause results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, readers should not rely on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



