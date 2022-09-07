HYCU® and Wasabi Technologies Team to Combat Scourge of Ransomware

Boston, Massachusetts, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise backup as a service (BaaS) company specializing in hybrid and multi-cloud data protection as a service, and Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, today announced a new strategic relationship to combat the rise of ransomware attacks. As protecting data becomes more critical than ever before, rapid recovery and ensuring backup data is safe is as well. With the power of immutable cloud storage with object lock built-in, Wasabi enables data to be impervious to unauthorized revisions or deletion. This translates to denying access to malicious actors that can now no longer hold the data for ransom. Combined with HYCU, customers can protect their applications and achieve rapid, application centric recovery to avoid costly egress charges.

In a just released survey conducted by ActualTech Media, “State of Ransomware Preparedness,” (See related release, “65% Lack Full Confidence in Their Legacy Backup Solutions, According to HYCU and ActualTech Media Survey”), about half of respondents, mid-level or senior leaders in their organizations, found their former backup and recovery tools insufficient to meet the looming threat of ransomware and took proactive steps to replace those tools with something else. At the same time, about the same number of organizations have increased overall spending on their data protection strategy to help fend off attacks. And, about one-third of respondent organizations updated their RPO and RTO targets to improve recovery capability and also helped ensure that their backups are protected against ransomware attacks themselves.

“With an attack happening on average every 11 seconds, and organizations facing downtime of up to 16 days, IT companies need to be all-in on helping to eliminate ransomware,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “At HYCU, we fundamentally believe that this means doing everything you can to help our customers and future customers not only be ready in the inevitable event of an attack, but to make sure their data is safe and easy to recover. Our new partnership with Wasabi Technologies gives customers an enormous advantage with a cost-effective solution that combines the simplicity of SaaS and the flexibility that comes with object-level immutability, without compromising backup integrity.”

HYCU delivers impact-free, agentless BaaS with rapid recovery and application consistency; while Wasabi hot cloud storage provides simple and transparent pricing at 1/5th the cost of hyperscalers with no complex tiering. HYCU combined with Wasabi means customers are able to protect their critical data and test ransomware recoveries without any API or egress charges leading to a significantly lower TCO.

“More and more, customers are looking to build a high-performing, secure data management strategy that covers data protection and recovery while avoiding the unnecessary cost of the larger cloud hyperscalers,” said David Friend, co-founder and CEO of Wasabi Technologies. “Our work with HYCU is emblematic of ways to mitigate even potential ransomware attacks by eliminating fees for egress, API requests and vendor lock-in so companies can secure and affordably store all of their data and access it when they need it most.”

What Customers Are Saying about HYCU and Wasabi

“With schools being targeted more now than ever for ransomware, security, protection and recovery is always on our mind,” said Kevin Warenda, Director of IT Services, The Hotchkiss School. “It’s important to have secure copies of our backup data in the event that a ransomware attack happens. Having partners like Wasabi and HYCU are critical to being able to restore operations quickly. With Wasabi and HYCU, we are able to fully protect our environment.”

“Ensuring our data is protected both on-prem and in the cloud, cost-efficiently and with speed of recovery was critical to us,” said the manager for Technology Architecture and Engineering, at a leading law firm. “With HYCU, we have the right solution to backup and protect our critical applications and databases while having an efficient snapshot management capability. Combined with Wasabi as a cost-efficient cloud target without exorbitant egress charges and it’s a win-win for us.”

“To backup and protect our ERP Systems, we use HYCU. It’s not just the ease of use and power of their technology, but their support is outstanding,” said the SysAdmin at a global, leading product households manufacturer. “With HYCU’s tight integration with Wasabi, we have a cost-effective, cloud-based solution as an active archive for our VMs and archives.”

For more information on HYCU and Wasabi and the power of the partnership, please visit: https://wasabi.com/hycu.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 3,200 companies worldwide. HYCU’s award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 300 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins.

