The Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to grow by $ 374.3 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 48.15% during the forecast period

3 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 48.15% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current country market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for ITS.

The artificial intelligence market in the education sector analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The artificial intelligence market in the education sector is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Higher education

• K-12



By Type

• Learner model

• Pedagogical model

• Domain model



This study identifies the increased emphasis on chatbots as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence market in the education sector growth during the next few years. Also, growing emphasis on crowdsourced tutoring and increasing emphasis on content analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the artificial intelligence market in the education sector covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence market in the education sector sizing

• Artificial intelligence market in the education sector forecast

• Artificial intelligence market in the education sector industry analysis



Leading artificial intelligence market in the education sector vendors include Alphabet Inc., Carnegie Learning Inc., Century-Tech Ltd., Cognii, DreamBox Learning Inc., Fishtree Inc., Intellinetics Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc, John Wiley and Sons Inc., LAIX Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Pearson Plc, PleIQ Smart Toys Spa, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Quantum Adaptive Learning LLC, Tangible Play Inc., and True Group Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

