The Global Articulated Robots Market is expected to grow by $ 6.59 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.12% during the forecast period

12% during the forecast period. Our report on the articulated robots market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing benefits of articulated robots, increasing demand from the automotive industry, and growing demand from APAC.

The articulated robots market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The articulated robots market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Electrical and electronics

• Heavy machinery

• Metal

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the open-source articulated robots as one of the prime reasons driving the articulated robots market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of IoT with robotics and the emergence of collaborative robots will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the articulated robots market covers the following areas:

• Articulated robots market sizing

• Articulated robots market forecast

• Articulated robots market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading articulated robots market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Comau Spa, DAIHEN Corp., DENSO Corp., Epson Europe B.V, FANUC AMERICA CORPO., HIRATA Corp., Hiwin Corpo., HYUNDAI ROBOTICS, IAI Industrieroboter GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP., NIMAK GmbH, OMRON Corp., Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd, Staubli International AG, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Also, the articulated robots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

