Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market is estimated to be US$ 13.2 Billion by 2020 with a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period 2030 - By PMI

Covina, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market accounted for US$ 2.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 13.2 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.4%. Pregnancy apps are increasing in market due to its wide variety of features which enable the pregnant women to get lots of information about healthy food, exercise, post natal care and development of fetus during pregnancy. Many government and private sectors have launched the pregnancy apps to create awareness among the people about healthy child birth in rural areas where majority of women are unaware. The mobile pregnancy apps are thus useful and increase in demand. The rise in demand in urban areas due to change in lifestyle and working women the Smart Pregnancy Tracker App are blooming in the market. Increase in awareness about child birth and use of pregnancy apps has given rise in Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market.

Key Highlights:

In 2022, IIT-BHU (Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi, has launched ‘iMumz’ pregnancy app which provides weekly pregnancy & baby care program during pregnancy which includes, baby bonding exercises for safe delivery, stress bursting meditations, harmonizing music and nutritional diet.

In 2017, National Health Mission (NHM) in Haryana launched a mobile based application called ‘kilkari’ to create awareness among the pregnant women, health workers and parents on importance of delivery, immunization and post natal care.

Analyst View:

Smart Pregnancy Tracker market is growing around the world, owing to technology developments in pregnancy apps, wearable devices that are far more efficient and cost effective. Increase in using smartphones and pregnancy apps due to awareness of women in healthcare has given rise in target market growth. Further, increasing infertility-related issues overall the globe, surge in prevalence of polycystic ovary syndrome, and increase in number of unintended pregnancies are expected to drive the global smart pregnancy tracker market during the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market, By Type (IOS Systems, Android Systems, Wearable Wrist Bands, Wearable Patch Devices, and Others), By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others) and Others, and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market accounted for US$ 2.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 13.2 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.4%. The Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market is segmented into IOS Systems, Android Systems, Wearable Wrist Bands, Wearable Patch Devices, and Others.

Based on Application, Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others.

By Region, the Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Smart Pregnancy Tracker Market includes, XinRay Systems, Babypod, BloomLife, Abbott, Varian Medical Systems Inc., Apple Inc., Wave Hello, Bellabeat, Medtronic, Hitachi Ltd, MC10, 112 Motion B.V., Biotricity Inc., Rubi Life, NUVO Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., BeWell Innovations, and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

