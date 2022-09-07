Getty Images and Amazon Sign Multi-Year Renewal Agreement

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has renewed its partnership with Amazon, that sees Getty Images’ award-winning collection of sports, news, entertainment, archival and creative images integrated in Amazon’s Alexa services and products and its Fire TV software stack.



Through this multi-year integration, Getty Images’ extensive library of high-quality content will continue to shape the visual style of Alexa and will extend to include future content needs for next generation visual experiences powered by Alexa across Amazon products.

“The renewal of this agreement between Getty Images and Amazon highlights the growing demand for high-quality imagery that is only available at Getty Images,” said Peter Orlowsky, Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Getty Images. “We continue to license our premium collection of editorial, creative and archival content to Amazon, working closely with them to improve the visual experience of Alexa now and in the future.”

Getty Images is a world leader in visual communications, with over 495 million visual assets that delivers unmatched depth, breadth, and quality – underpinned by a very attractive base of exclusive content that can only be found at Getty Images. Each year Getty Images covers approximately 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events, including the latest global news, sports, celebrity, music and fashion coverage; exclusive conceptual creative images; and the world’s largest privately-owned photographic archive.

