The Global Coriander Oil Market is expected to grow by $ 33.05 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period

68% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health benefits associated with coriander oil, the use of coriander oil in controlling grain loss, and an increase in the number of retail stores offering coriander oil.

The coriander oil market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The coriander oil market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverage

• Medical

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of coriander oil to increase the shelf life of food products as one of the prime reasons driving the coriander oil market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing exports of coriander seeds and the growing popularity of organic coriander oil will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Our report on the coriander oil market covers the following areas:

• Coriander oil market sizing

• Coriander oil market forecast

• Coriander oil market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coriander oil market vendors that include Augustus Oils Ltd., Azelis SA, Berje Inc., doTERRA International LLC, Eden Botanicals, ELIXENS GROUP, Ernesto Ventos SA, Excellentia International, Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, Grupo Indukern SL, H. Interdonati Inc., iFRAGRANCE INDIA, La Medicca India Pvt. Ltd., Penta Manufacturing Co., PerfumersWorld Ltd., Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., and Ultra International BV. Also, the coriander oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

