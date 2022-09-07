AMN Healthcare Named Top Healthcare Executive Search Company by Modern Healthcare

DALLAS, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For its vital role in finding the highest quality leaders for the nation’s hospitals and health systems, AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) has been named the best healthcare executive search company for 2022 by Modern Healthcare, the leading independent healthcare industry magazine.



This is the 10th time that AMN Healthcare or an AMN Healthcare company have been awarded this top distinction.

“This honor recognizes the dedicated AMN team members, who are helping healthcare organizations in one of their most critical decisions at a time when pressures on the healthcare industry have never been greater,” said James Taylor, Group President and Chief Operating Officer, Physician & Leadership Solutions. “Excellence in healthcare leadership is vital to quality patient care, enterprise success, and the satisfaction of healthcare professionals. Through the hard work and expertise of our entire team, AMN Healthcare has become the nation’s leader in executive search in an era of very high demand.”

AMN Healthcare led all other healthcare executive search companies with 1,080 placements, hundreds more than the second-place company. The Modern Healthcare ranking is based on its Executive Search Firms Survey, which queries participating companies on a wide range of questions, including number of recruiters dedicated to healthcare placements, number of senior-level placements, and problem-solving strategies for helping clients cope with rising demand for talent.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com

