GeoVax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Company to Provide Updates on Phase 2 Clinical Trials for COVID-19 Vaccine (GEO-CM04S1) and Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for Advanced Head and Neck Cancer (Gedeptin®)

ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, today announced that its Chairman & CEO, David Dodd, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 12 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

A webcast of the presentation will be available at the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/883f0eb3-d86b-41c6-906b-33bbce4c006e.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please visit the conference website at: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using novel proprietary platforms. GeoVax’s product pipeline includes two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials of GEO-CM04S1 for COVID-19 as a universal booster vaccine to mRNA vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and as a primary vaccine for use in immunocompromised patients. In addition to GEO-CM04S1 for COVID-19, GeoVax is developing GEO-CM02 as a pan-coronavirus vaccine. The Company is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Gedeptin® for treatment of head and neck cancer. Gedeptin® has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA. Additional research and development programs include preventive vaccines against Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa) and malaria, as well as immunotherapies for multiple solid tumors. The Company’s portfolio of wholly owned, co-owned, and in-licensed intellectual property stands at over 70 granted or pending patent applications spread over 20 patent families.

