Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Receives Top Recognition from International Creative Awards Organization

Fort Myers, Fla., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Florida-focused TV commercial that captures the profound nature of a cancer patient’s journey was recognized with top honors among more than 6,500 entries from around the globe in the 2022 Hermes Creative Awards. The “Every Step of the Way” campaign TV spot from Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) received a prestigious Platinum Hermes Award in the annual competition, which included entrants from the United States, Canada, and 26 other countries.

The Hermes Creative Awards is one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world, recognizing the most outstanding work in the advertising industry. The TV commercial, titled Sam and Ida, speaks to patients and their families who are experiencing the emotional and physical complexities of a cancer diagnosis. The TV spot and overall campaign shows that even in the most overwhelming moments of a patient’s journey, there is hope.

“We’re extremely proud this campaign has been recognized as it encapsulates the FCS brand and speaks to the work that our organization does statewide every day to treat and care for our patients,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

The Hermes Creative Awards competition is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, established in 1995, the AMCP is one of the largest and oldest third-party evaluators of creative work in the world. Entries for the 2022 competition came from individuals, media conglomerates, and Fortune 500 companies.

“One of the most basic functions of marketing is that of storyteller and in this case, we focused on the story of the relatable experiences and emotions that likely every cancer patient faces,” added Vice President of Marketing Michelle Robey. “Sharing this perspective allows us to reach others who are faced with a cancer diagnosis – and assure them that that they are not alone in their journey.”

This award win for the Sam and Ida TV spot also isn’t a first for the “Every Step of the Way” campaign. The commercial was also recognized with a Telly award just earlier this year, which honors excellence in video and television as judged by leaders representing video platforms around the world.

View the award-winning commercial here.



###

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. In the past four years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation. * Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

Attachment