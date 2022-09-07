72-Year-Old Minneapolis Agency Bolin Becomes Bolin Zwieg as Chief Creative Acquires Company

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the oldest, independent agencies in the Midwest has new ownership and a new name. Justin Zwieg (Zz-wig), Bolin's Chief Creative Officer, has acquired the seven-decade-old creative services agency from former CEO and President, Todd Bolin, who ran the business for the past 32 years. The long-standing agency was founded in 1950 by Todd's father, Michael Bolin, Sr.

Zwieg began working at Bolin eight years ago as a Senior Art Director. He quickly moved up the creative ranks before assuming a leadership role as the Chief Creative Officer in 2019. With the ownership change, Zwieg becomes President & Chief Creative Officer of the agency that also now bears his name, Bolin Zwieg.

Zwieg is a Minnesota native and has been recognized for his incredible talents, intelligent foresight, and consummate professionalism. Prior to joining Bolin, Zwieg spent many years at the legacy agency Campbell Mithun and renowned McCann Worldwide. He earned several design accolades for his brand and design work over the years but maintains he is most proud of being a recipient of the Minnesota AdFed's inaugural 32-under-32 award. "Looking back, it was a special moment in my journey. To be nominated and then chosen reinforced my deep, relentless belief in myself. I've always believed your reputation is as important as the work you create. I was a young, ambitious twenty-something trying my very best to make a name for myself, the right way, in a challenging industry."

According to Bolin, "Justin and I have been working on a succession plan for several years. I knew early on that he was a person of high integrity in addition to a tremendous creative talent. I'm thrilled he's now in a position to build on the reputation and success we've been able to have over these past many years."

Building upon its long legacy as an award-winning creative agency - and the oldest independent agency in Minneapolis, Minnesota - Zwieg plans to grow Bolin Zwieg by partnering with like-minded clients, providing exceptional design experiences and memorable visual communication by focusing on high-quality, high-fidelity brand, design and video.

"I am genuinely excited and energized by this opportunity. It's an honor to be in a position where I can provide guidance, support, and opportunities for the business and the exceptional team we have curated. Ultimately, the people design the work, solve the brand challenges, and I couldn't be more proud of our team. I look forward to sharing our future success together," said Zwieg.

Bolin plans to stay with the agency to help transition and support business development efforts.

