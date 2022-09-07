Dometic introduces innovative compact wine cooling solution, DrawBar

Stockholm, Sweden, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dometic DrawBar is a new home appliance that offers the functionality of a full-size wine cooler in an elegant compact design. DrawBar leverages Dometic’s expertise in cooling technology, a legacy which dates back to 1922 when two young Swedish engineers invented the absorption cooling technology, as well as its rich history in developing appliances for compact spaces. Notably, the Dometic DrawBar has been awarded two of the world’s leading product design awards this year, receiving a 2022 Red Dot and iF award.

“Wherever there is a drawer, there can now be a DrawBar,” comments Juan Vargues, President and CEO of Dometic. “It fills a white space for compact wine cooling and brings endless installation possibilities. This smart and ergonomic appliance will find its place across a multitude of spaces in the home,” he concludes.

Where dimensional constraints won’t allow for a full-size wine cooler, DrawBar brings an expert solution that offers precision cooling technology for up to five bottles. Featuring a user-friendly control panel, the appliance offers an on, off and five preset temperatures for cooling and storing white, red and sparkling wines. This smart cooling drawer is also equipped with a humidity tray that works to maintain optimal humidity levels inside the appliance. Through its inherently ergonomic design as a drawer, under-utilized entertaining spaces and or compact areas can now be equipped with a DrawBar.

DrawBar has been designed and engineered to be seamlessly integrated below or adjacent to 24” -wide standard cabinetry. With the option to be faced with glass or custom paneling, installation is easily customizable. As the perfect addition to any kitchen or auxiliary space, such as a wet bar, entertainment center, master bedroom, etc., DrawBar can be installed singularly or in multiples for even more personalization.

About Dometic

Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. Our motivation is to create smart, sustainable, and reliable products with outstanding design for an outdoor and mobile lifestyle in the areas of Food & Beverage, Climate, Power & Control, and Other Applications. Dometic employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide, had net sales of SEK 21.5 billion (USD 2.5 billion) in 2021 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

