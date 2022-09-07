AgriFORCE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, today announced that Ingo Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of AgriFORCE, and Mauro Pennella, President of AgriFORCE, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference which is being held September 12th - 14th, 2022. The event will include virtual participation as well as in-person participation at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

The Company’s presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community throughout the conference.

About AgriFORCE



AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an agtech company focused on building an integrated agtech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. Looking to serve the global market, the Company’s current focus is on North America, Europe and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable agtech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

