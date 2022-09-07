Inc. 5000 2022 Names Excel Impact One of the Nation’s Fastest-Growing, Private Companies

MIAMI, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excel™ , a leading performance-driven online customer acquisition firm with a focus on the insurance industry, today announced that it has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list. The announcement marks the fifth appearance the Company has made on the publication’s prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the nation.



“We have an incredible team; there’s no doubt about it,” said Aliaksandr Matseikovich, CEO and Co-Founder of Excel™. “We are in a constant state of striving for the best for everyone we work with, both inside and outside the organization. To appear on this list for the fifth time is a testament to the hard work that everyone at Excel™ puts in each day.”

It has been a time of expansion for the innovative online marketing firm, which has experienced 124% growth in the last three years. The Company continues with data driven innovation powered by in-house machine learning algorithms and expects to see continued growth and success in the coming years.

“We’re honored to be named on the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth time in our company’s short history,” said Craig Sturgill, CSO and Co-Founder of Excel Impact. “As our operation continues to grow, we continue to embark upon exciting, new opportunities and welcome the challenges that come with them.”

About Excel Impact

Excel Impact is a leading performance-driven online customer acquisition firm with a focus on the insurance industry. Excel Impact specializes in lead generation, inbound calls, and internet advertising for its core products, which include Medicare, health, and final expense life insurance. The company services clients by driving consumers to insurance companies' websites, providing leads to agents and carriers, as well as phone transfers of consumers into carrier call centers. Excel Impact was ranked by Inc. 500 as the #1 fastest growing company in the Insurance category, and 19th fastest growing company in America in 2017. For more information, visit http://www.excelimpact.com .

Media Contact: